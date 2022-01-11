A new week concludes for the Bitcoin mining business, whose situation continues to be marked by problems in Kazakhstan. Unrest in the Central Asian nation appears to continue despite its government’s efforts to contain street violence. These measures have a direct impact on the crypto market.

Other important news are related to another mining blackout. This other event is located in Kosovo. In that state, the social situation is much calmer, but the blackout for the miners comes from the need to save energy for the population. The high consumption of the miners would be putting in danger the electrical supply for other sectors.

On the other hand, the latest action of the Mozilla browser stands out. This one would have suspended the rewards in cryptocurrencies in the wake of the contamination accusations. Other news of great importance were also touched on in this informative synthesis of the most important events in the mining business of the last 7 days.

These are the 5 most outstanding Bitcoin mining news of the week

In this new edition of our classic weekly Bitcoin mining news roundup, the situation in Kazakhstan is highlighted. Along with this, other information completed the top 5 of the most outstanding events of the week within the mining business. These are the headlines of this 70th edition:

Energy crisis forces Kosovo to halt digital mining. Situation in Kazakhstan causes Bitcoin hashrate to drop. Mozilla suspends crypto rewards. Revenues from Argo Blockchain fell in December despite mining more. Core Scientific mined 1,000 BTC in December.

Energy crisis forces Kosovo to paralyze digital mining

One of the main problems of the mining business is the large consumption required by ASIC equipment to process transactions. Some countries have a high generation capacity, which makes them ideal for business. However, in others the generation capacity is prepared to support the demand of cryptocurrency mining.

One of them is the state of Kosovo in the Balkan region. The authorities here recently ordered a halt to mining activities amid a severe power crisis. After a study carried out by the emergency committee, they recommended that the Minister of Economy, Artane Rizvalloni, act immediately.

The latter’s response was to immediately prohibit the supply for the mining business. The argument of the authorities that Rizvanolli represents is that power generation is at a very low level, while digital mining does not stop increasing its demand.

Situation in Kazakhstan causes Bitcoin hashrate to drop

The situation in Kazakhstan is the main influence on the Bitcoin mining business in recent days. The actions of violent groups in the streets caused the authorities to cut the internet as a measure to prevent the spread of social disorder. As a result of this, the Bitcoin hashrate dropped significantly.

It should be noted that that country ranks second in hash power after receiving thousands of miners from China. However, social unrest seems to be exploited by violent groups allegedly financed from abroad. In this way, when the Internet service is cut off, the mining farms are rendered inoperative.

Both the Internet and electricity are vital services for the operation of this business. On the other hand, the situation in the Central Asian country is expected to be calmed with the help of the peacekeepers of the Russian Federation. It should be noted that the price of Bitcoin may have been largely affected by events in that nation.

The situation in Kazakhstan, the second world epicenter of Bitcoin mining, remains the most important event in recent days.

Mozilla suspends crypto rewards

Following the narrative of the alleged contamination caused by digital mining, the Mozilla browser decided to suspend the rewards in cryptocurrencies. In a publication on the social network Twitter, the firm behind Firefox announced that complaints by users about the contamination caused by cryptocurrencies would have been a fundamental factor in the decision.

“Last week we announced that Mozilla accepts donations in cryptocurrencies. This led to a major discussion about the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies. We are listening and taking action. With these words, began the thread of texts in the aforementioned social network whose purpose was to justify the suspension of the recently adopted service.

With this action, the firm behind the popular browser, adds to the narrative of an alleged “disastrous” carbon footprint by mining. So far, there is no conclusive evidence that places this business as a threat to the environment despite the high energy consumption it requires to operate.

Argo Blockchain’s revenue fell in December despite mining more

The downtrend in the crypto market directly impacted the income of the main firms dedicated to Bitcoin mining. One of them is the powerful Argo Blockchain, which would have seen a significant decrease in its income, counted in dollars. The latter, despite having increased its generation of Bitcoin.

According to important media, this firm, which is listed on the London stock exchange, would have produced about 214 bitcoins during the last month of 2021. Thus, the company’s income in December would have fallen by 5.7%. In parallel, with the amount of coins generated in December, the total generation sum of 2021, was more than 2,000 BTC.

It is noted that although the amount of bitcoins mined rose from 185 to 214, the revenues in USD or GBP fell considerably. As already highlighted, this is motivated by the downtrend the crypto market entered during the latter part of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

Core Scientific mined 1000 BTC in December

Another of the Bitcoin mining giants, Core Scientific, announced that during the month of December, they generated an impressive 1,000 bitcoins. In this way, it added an amount close to 6,000 digital currencies throughout the year. These are currently valued at about US $ 248 million.

It should be taken into consideration that the data presented in this summary correspond directly to those announced by the company last Wednesday. It is noted that this company operates with some 67,000 cryptocurrency mining machines. The same would be state-of-the-art equipment. Core is consolidated as one of the most important companies of its kind.

After the announcement, it was known that the generation of this firm widely exceeded that of its counterparts Bitfarms (3,452 BTC) and Marathon (3,197 BTC). Also, Core Scientific’s hashrate is about 6.6 EH / s.

