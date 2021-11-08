In this 61st issue of our classic weekly Bitcoin mining news roundup, two South American countries stand out. Important mining companies in the world are not only showing interest in Paraguay and Argentina, but are already setting up their operations centers.

Among other important news that were highlighted in the main portals, is the new mining rival of the US On the other hand, it was known that some Wall Street executives would be behind a new large mining company in the North American country.

As you can see, this is a new week full of important news events for this business. In addition, it should be noted that the hashrate of the most popular of the digital currencies, remains in a solid position of growth. In parallel, the difficulty of mining the Bitcoin Blockchain, does not stop getting bigger.

These are the news highlights of this Bitcoin mining roundup

As usual, our classic weekly summary dedicated to Bitcoin mining, highlights the 5 most important news of the last 7 days and this time, the South American countries are emerging as the protagonists. These are the main headlines selected for this edition:

Largest farm in all of Argentina will be installed in Córdoba by Bitfarms. Argo Blockchain will invest about $ 2 billion in Texas farm. New mining company is led by Wall Street executives. Will Laos overthrow the United States as mining epicenter? The profitability it offers Paraguay could attract major mining companies.

Largest farm in all of Argentina will be installed in Córdoba by Bitfarms

The first news in which the South American countries stand out has to do with the Bitcoin mining company, Bitfarms. It has been making significant investments in Argentina for several months. Now, the location of his already announced new project is known. This is what could be the largest mining farm in the entire country and will be located in Córdoba.

It should be noted that this company has its origins in Argentina as an idea of ​​citizens of that country. However, its legal center belongs to Canada, where it has half a dozen offices. In addition, it is listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. In simple words, it is one of the most important firms of its kind in the world. Now, in alliance with the electricity company Albanesi, they will create a gigantic mining farm.

It is noted that the electricity supply is of private origin, which means that Bitfarms will not touch the national supply. “It is a contract for the purchase and sale of energy between private parties,” stressed Damián Polla, an executive of the mining company. The farm will have a capacity of 210 MW and consists of an investment of $ 210 million dollars.

Argo Blockchain to Invest About $ 2 Billion in Texas Farm

But if the Bitfarms farm in Argentina looks big, it should be pointed out that the Argo Blockchain farm in Texas will dwarf it. The CEO of this British company, Peter Wall, highlighted the use of renewable energy for the execution of mining operations.

On the other hand, it was known that the company will invest about $ 2,000 million dollars in the construction of the Blockchain data processing center. This gigantic farm will have a consumption capacity of 800 MW, which makes it one of the largest on the planet. The farm will be located in West Texas.

Other important data from this project highlight that the operations of the mining center will begin in mid-2022. Wall highlighted in his account on the social network Twitter, that he is excited that “construction is taking shape.”

New mining company is led by Wall Street executives

In a show of cryptocurrencies taking over the financial world, a new Bitcoin mining firm is led by Wall Street executives. It is about Prime Blockchain or PrimeBlock. This firm would be in the selection stage of an inaugural management team after having started its digital cryptocurrency mining process.

The highlight of the case is that important Wall Street executives would be in charge of the company. One of them is the CEO, Gaurav Budhrani, who is a veteran executive of the financial giant Goldman Sachs. Another of the WS veterans entering the firm is Alan Konevsky, a former official at Mastercard, tZero and other relevant financial firms.

The conversion of these two important executives comes a few weeks after the company started mining Bitcoin. It should be remembered that the firm’s data centers are located in North Carolina and Tennessee.

Will Laos overthrow the United States as a mining epicenter?

The main rival of the United States in Bitcoin mining, it seems that it is not any of the South American countries, but an Asian one. This is Laos, whose authorities have great ambitions to generate resources through the business of digital mining. The advantage would be its proximity to China, which allows it to comfortably import ASIC equipment and give space to miners from that country.

In South America, countries like Paraguay have great advantages for thousands of farms to settle on their borders. However, its remoteness does not make it a competitor of the United States in this area. The latter stands out despite the fact that there are not a few companies that have their plans in that South American nation.

The Lao government’s pilot plan could generate up to $ 190 million for the national coffers. The Plan was presented by government officials to Parliament. Likewise, it is noted that recently, the prohibition on trade and mining was lifted.

Among the advantages of South American countries to host Bitcoin mining centers, is the Itaipu dam in Paraguay. Source: ABC

The profitability offered by Paraguay could attract major mining companies

The importance of South American countries to the Bitcoin mining business was already highlighted. The first case, Argentina, is accompanied by Paraguay. In this nation, clean energy surpluses are extreme and it has a low level of industrialization.

Both are ingredients that push the authorities to call external investments and one of them is digital mining. One of the companies that come to this call is FutureFintech, a company dedicated to this business that is listed on Nasdaq.

The plans of this company would be based on the construction of a data center in the city of Oviedo. There are two factors highlighted by the company’s executives, which encourage them to undertake in the Latin American nation. One of them is government support. The other is the abundance of natural resources found within the borders of Paraguay.

