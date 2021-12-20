The cryptocurrency market has recently been battling a dangerous hurricane. Indeed, Bitcoin (BTC) opened on December 4 at a price of $ 53,611, but collapsed as low as $ 42,038, a drop of more than 20%.

In other words, if you buy a Bitcoin position at a price of $ 53,611, your assets could be reduced in one day, by 20%.

Bitcoin crashes, but someone gets more than 2,000% ROI

However, there are still some people in the market who took advantage of this drop, to get an ROI of over 2,000%.

In fact, if you want to know the answer, then you must understand one of the most popular investment methods today: 100x leveraged futures trading cryptocurrency.

What is the difference between this and the spot?

Basically, the traditional place can only buy and wait for the increase to make a profit. With 100 times leveraged futures trading, you can buy higher (go long) or buy lower (go short), which means you can profit whether the market goes up or down. What’s more, you have 100x leverage to increase your earnings.

How does 100 times leverage work?

With 100X leverage applied, traders can invest 1 BTC to open a position worth 100 BTC by going long (predicting that the price of BTC will go up) or short (predicting that the price of BTC will go down).

In fact, if we use 1 BTC to open a short perpetual contract at the price of $ 53,600 and close it when Bitcoin is trading at $ 42,000, our profit will be ($ 53,600 – $ 42,000) * 100 BTC / $ 42,000 ≈ 27.6 BTC , which makes the ROI of 2,760%.

Trading platform with 100X leverage recommended

First of all, Bexplus is a leading crypto derivatives trading platform that offers futures trading with 100x leverage on various trading pairs: BTC, ETH, ADA, Doge, XRP, among others.

Similarly, Bexplus does not require KYC and is popular with more than 800,000 operators in more than 200 countries / regions. In addition, the platform is secure because it is accredited by MSB (Money Services Business).

Other notable benefits

100% deposit bonus. Bexplus offers a 100% bonus for every deposit, with which you can open bigger positions and get more profit. Deposit 1 BTC and you will get 2 BTC credited to your account. Each user can get up to 10 BTC for each deposit. Very importantly, the bonuses cannot be withdrawn, but the profit obtained from the bonus can be withdrawn Wallet Bexplus BTC. When you are not trading, you can transfer your Bitcoin to the interest-bearing wallet and enjoy annualized interest of up to 21% without any risk. Which is without a doubt one of the most profitable rates in the industry. Deposit bonus. Source: Bexplus.

In the same way, a demo account with 10 BTC rechargeable offered by Bexplus, can help you to become better acquainted with leveraged trading and practice trading without taking any risk. Also, you can learn to analyze the market and use the toolkit with the demo account.

Withdrawal 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and customer service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

In particular, you can submit a withdrawal request anytime you want and get your deposits back in as little as 30 minutes during business hours. If you have any problems, please contact customer service through different channels such as email and live chat.

Mobile app

Thus, with the Bexplus application, you can manage your account and trade anywhere and anytime. Also, it integrates other tools such as real-time graphics, news alerts, among others, which are its capable assistants.

Finally, download the Bexplus application on the Apple Store and Google Play. Also, sign up for Bexplus and get a 100% deposit bonus now.

I close with this phrase by Vince Lombardi: “Perfection cannot be achieved, but as long as we pursue this perfection, we can achieve excellence.”

Risk Warning: Investments in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general carry risk involved. From CryptoTrend we recommend doing a thorough research before investing in volatile assets.

