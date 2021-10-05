The price of Bitcoin this morning touched $ 50,000, a feat that could have made a bear market seem much less likely. But the bulls could be celebrating too soon, and a symmetrical triangle peak pain scenario that few see currently could end up shaking both bears and bulls in the coming days.

Here’s a much closer look at the symmetrical triangle, which suggests the corrective pattern and why the bulls are certainly not out of the woods just yet.

Downtrend remains unbroken, possible symmetrical triangle

Bearish trends can be deceiving. They don’t always necessarily mean a bear market, and even if one downtrend line breaks, another may form higher and avoid the reaction bulls expect.

For example, when Bitcoin broke the bear market downtrend resistance, the result was the early 2019 rally to $ 13,000. However, due to the new downtrend line created at that high, Bitcoin passed another full year and then somewhat below the new downtrend resistance.

There is still one more downtrend resistance left before the bulls are out of the woods | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Assets often must remove three opposing trend lines for the main trend to resume. This situation is happening now, but on much smaller timescales. Bitcoin price has broken through two downtrend lines, but one remains.

Drawing a symmetrical support line provides the potential for the triangle that few technical analysts are currently talking about. Valid trend lines tend to have at least three touches, but the third touch could provide the final E wave of a triangular corrective pattern during a bull market.

Wave 4 correction could be an Elliott wave triangle pattern | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Bitcoin price corrective wave could be drawing to a close

Wave E could clear any position built on a support around $ 40,000, crushing the bulls who did their best for what they thought was a breakout of the bull flag. The move would also restore bearish exuberance and push the price of Bitcoin back into the $ 30,000 range to absorb more short positions.

Only then could the price of Bitcoin break through the upper downtrend line to continue higher. But it all depends on where the E wave “ends”. It is worth noting that such a triangle during a bull market often leads to new highs.

A corrective Elliott wave triangle will appear during wave 2 or 4 of a motive wave, representing the main trend. A corrective Elliott wave triangle and its higher lows would keep the bull run structure intact and conform to the Elliott wave wave alternation rule.

If Bitcoin is on a driving wave, wave 5 should start soon | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

This rule suggests that only one of the two corrective waves, wave 2 or 4, will result in a sharp correction. The other would be a lateral correction that lacks a lower low. Not only do corrective waves tend to alternate in general severity, the patterns tend to change. This means that if wave 2 were an Elliott Wave zigzag, then wave 4 would be a flat, triangle, or other pattern.

Eliott’s wave theory provides the roadmap for a trend. The roadmap continues to say until proven otherwise, that once wave 4 ends, wave 5 begins. But for now, the bulls are not out of the woods yet and a series of lows could still be possible.

