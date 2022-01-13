This article contains referral links. Know more.

The bitcoin platform, Bitso, signed an agreement with the Mexican national soccer team (SNM) to be its new sponsor. This was announced by the company in a press release sent to CriptoNoticias on January 12.

“At Bitso we are honored to become an official sponsor of the Mexican National Team,” said Daniel Vogel, the company’s co-founder and CEO. The alliance made MMexico is the first CONCACAF member country to have a company from the cryptocurrency industry as a sponsor in the national soccer team.

Bitso is an exchange or exchange platform where you can buy and sell bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. In addition to operating in Mexico, it is also available in Argentina, Colombia and Brazil. It currently has more than 3.7 million users in the region.

The company announced that “the bet is part of the aggressive growth strategy that Bitso has announced for some years after being valued at more than 2,200 million dollars and positioning itself as the third most valuable Fintech in Latin America.”

The shirt of the Mexican soccer team will now carry the name of Bitso, a bitcoin exchange, on the chest. Source: Image sent to CriptoNoticias.

Daniel Vogel stated: “Our selection invites us to dream about reaching new limits, so we could not ask for a better ally to promote access to technology and innovation. Both Bitso and the Federation seek to inspire and empower Mexicans, and we believe that this alliance will allow us to continue moving in that direction. This is what he said after informing that promise to jointly open educational opportunities about the Bitcoin ecosystem.

The Mexican soccer team will launch its first NFTs

The alliance will bring several changes to the Mexican team. One of them is the launch of its first non-fungible tokens (NFT), something that is growing in the sports industry to offer collectible digital assets to their fans. An example of this is, as reported by CriptoNoticias, the MX football League that last year launched its NFTs.

Yon De Luisa, president of the Mexican Football Federation, stated: «having Bitso as part of the SNM family reaffirms our commitment to positively inspire Mexicans, by favoring our football with support for the development of all categories of players and provide our fans, through cryptocurrencies, a new way to support and engage with the SNM.

With this initiative, from now on the name of the new sponsor will be reflected on the front of the Mexican shirt, a milestone demonstrating the advancement of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Thus, the national team of Mexico becomes the third alliance that Bitso makes in the world of football, since it is also the sponsor of Club Tigres de México and Sao Paulo FC de Brasil.