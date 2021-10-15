Investment in crypto assets

The most popular of the digital currencies is on course again towards the record of ‘64,000 greenbacks’ that it achieved in April

Six months later, the bitcoin has once again exceeded the level of $ 60,000 buoyed by expectations that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, for its acronym in English) gave the go-ahead to an exchange-traded futures fund of the popular cryptocurrency.

According to Bloomberg, the SEC will be reviewing around 40 bitcoin-related ETF options and the regulator is expected to approve at least some of them, clearing the way for trading to begin.

This information has given the definitive push to the virtual currency, which accumulated a rise of more than 5% this Friday. In this way, bitcoin is heading back to its own record, which was set at 64,000 greenbacks last April and culminates a comeback that not many trusted just a few months ago.

And it is being a year full of volatility for the cryptocurrency. More than what is already inherent to her. After peaking in April, its price collapsed to $ 30,000 last July. Since then, its rise has not stopped but it has not been without its obstacles either. Mainly regulatory and mainly from China.

The Asian giant has announced in recent months several measures to restrict the use and operations with cryptoactives, ending up banning them just a month ago. Its effects, according to experts, are limited.

“Bitcoin closed with the strongest weekly candle in the last 22 weeks, at just 10% of its high price, which is an impressive 100% recovery since its fall in May. This performance shows that any regulatory action from China has only temporary effects, “he points out Alejandro Zala, Country Manager of Bitpanda Spain.

According to the weekly analysis prepared by the firm, the US has become the world leader in bitcoin mining after the repression of the sector in China and according to the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance (CCAF), the country represents 35.4 % of the world’s total computing power used to mine bitcoin, more than double the 16.8% recorded at the end of April.

Institutional support

This rebalancing of forces in the market has been supported in the last hours by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who has recognized in an interview for CNBC that cryptocurrencies like bitcoin “have value” and could “exist as a means of payment.” However, the president acknowledges that “it is too early to talk about oil trading in cryptocurrencies.”

But beyond the specific messages, the main engine of bitcoin cryptocurrencies continues to be the support of the large institutional investors. A support that began to become evident in 2020 and that is being consolidated throughout 2021.

The commitment of more and more mutual funds, banks and large investors has joined the stream of retail investors who have been making clear their attraction to digital currencies for some time.

A study of the platform eToro echoes this appeal and notes that individual investors have once again relied on bitcoin, cardano and ethereum in the third quarter of 2021, maintaining the same positions compared to the previous quarter.

“During the third quarter of the year, it has been clearly seen that the position of the first digital tokens is maintained compared to the previous quarter, which supports the confidence of investors in these crypto assets in particular,” said the general director of eToro for Iberia and Latin America, Tali salomon.

Ethereum, for its part, maintains its climb towards 4,000 dollars, although this Friday it corrects slightly more than 0.5% and stands at 3,795 greenbacks. Cardano is trailing the session almost flat ($ 2.22) and XRP is down more than 1.2% to $ 1.10.

ETH lost a bit of its lead against BTC – Bitcoin’s strong rally was in the spotlight and has put altcoins on the sidelines as traders were shifting their funds to BTC. ETH’s dominance fell below 18%, but the price rose above 3,000 euros, marking a 120% recovery from the May crash.

The price of ETH is now approaching the September high of 3,350 euros, which is the last resistance before the 3,600 euro level, the highest of all time, reached on May 12 of this year.

