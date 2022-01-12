Key facts:

Apparently Bitcoin updates are of no interest to Coinbase.

Most bitcoin (BTC) exchanges have not adopted Taproot.

The US exchange Coinbase seems not to have Taproot, the latest Bitcoin update, on its top priorities.

According to reports from Murchandamus, Chaincodlabs engineer, Coinbase does not have in its priorities to enable withdrawals and deposits to addresses bech32m, the new Bitcoin address format introduced in November 2021 with Taproot, an update focused on the privacy and efficiency of the transactions carried out. in this protocol.

Among other contributions to the Bitcoin ecosystem, Murchandamus keeps a list of the exchanges and services that Taproot and other implementations have adopted, where it can be seen that Coinbase does not accept Taproot in the Bech32m and P2TR address formats.

Coinbase also doesn’t accept SegWit (P2WPKH / P2WSH), despite the fact that SegWit has already been activated for 4 years in Bitcoin and its adoption levels in the industry are at all-time highs, CriptoNoticias reported.

Coinbase and other exchanges have yet to adopt Taproot for bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals and deposits. Source: bitcoin.it

Notably, on the website it can be seen that Binance does not accept Taproot, despite the fact that in an announcement published in November they had stated that it does.

Binance’s ranking on the Murchandamus listing surely changed after a user lost their funds when withdrawing from Binance to a Taproot address, sparking a lot of controversy that ended when the exchange publicly acknowledged their mistake and refunded the funds. .

Adoption of Taproot nodes has a slight growth

During the month of December 2021, the account of Bitcoin nodes that accept Taproot had an increase of approximately 10%, an improvement over the previous months including its activation (November).

More than 60% of Bitcoin nodes accept Taproot. Source: Twitter.

At this time, the 62% of Bitcoin network nodes accept Taproot, allowing users to send bitcoins from their wallets with this format. This is equivalent to more than 19,000 nodes that already run the Bitcoin Core 22.0 software, which Taproot brought as an update to the protocol.

On the other hand, the number of nodes that do not accept Taproot and run previous versions of Bitcoin Core would be in decline, according to the data from developer Luke Dash Jr.

In blue, nodes prior to version 22 of Bitcoin Core. In orange, the nodes that accept Taproot (Bitcoin Core 22.0). Source: Twitter.

It should be noted that the adoption of Taproot has been quite fast in terms of the number of nodes, but not in terms of the number of transactions who spend bitcoins according to this format.

However, the number of inputs (User Transaction Input, UTXI or input) and outputs (User Transaction Output, UTXO or output) have increased at a steady pace since November, which means that more users already have coins ready to spend with this format.

The amount of outputs (UTXO) of bitcoins that can be spent according to Taproot is around 1500 outputs. Source: transactionfee.info.

The opposite has happened with SegWit, which despite the fact that several exchanges and services were slow to adopt it, by August 2021 the 80% of Bitcoin transactions were made with this implementation, reported CriptoNoticias. This figure has remained the same from then until now, according to the Transactionfee.info portal.

In any case, specialists have good expectations regarding Taproot, since it would allow a better handling of wallet signatures, it will bring benefits in privacy, as well as it could enable interesting tools to, for example, leave bitcoin inheritances to your children.