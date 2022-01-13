Key facts:

NASAA asked to be cautious before making investments that use cryptocurrencies, to avoid scams.

The most telling sign of a scam is if they say it is an investment with guaranteed high returns.

The North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) published on January 10 its top 4 investments that can be used for scams, ranking cryptocurrencies in the number 1 position. The other three are the fraudulent offers in promissory notes, the social media and retirement savings accounts.

Given this, NASAA, which is considered The oldest investor protection organization, founded in 1919, recommends caution before buying cryptocurrencies. “The most common sign of a scam is an offer of guaranteed high returns without risk,” said Melanie Senter Lubin, the president of the association.

Unlike this idea that it is easy to make money, it is necessary to know that investments in the cryptocurrency ecosystem are based on “extremely risky speculation with a high risk of loss.” This was alerted by regulator Joseph Rotunda, who is also director of the compliance division of the Texas State Securities Board.

Melanie Senter Lubin believed that “education and information are an investor’s best defense against investment fraud.” For this reason, he pointed out that “it is important that investors understand what they are investing in and with whom they are investing” in order to avoid falling into a scam.

Joseph Borg, Co-Chair of the Compliance Section Committee and Director of the Alabama Securities Commission, said: “Regulators at NASAA revealed that investments related to cryptocurrencies and digital assets are our top threat to investors by much”.

This is awarded because the stories of cryptocurrency millionaires generated that during the last year different people fell for investment scams with the desire to get rich easily. As reported by CriptoNoticias, the NGO Bitcoin Argentina and Chainalysis recently warned about Venezuela, as well as other entities.

The stories of cryptocurrency millionaires attracted some investors to try to invest in cryptocurrencies or investments related to these assets last year and with them began to appear many stories of those who bet big and lost big, something that will continue to happen in 2022. Joseph Borg, financial regulator for NASAA.

Joseph Borg expressed that another drawback faced by investments in the Bitcoin ecosystem is that they are not regulated by a government entity. He explained that “unregistered private offerings are generally high-risk investments and do not have the same investor protection requirements as those sold through public markets.”

Investing scams in the Bitcoin ecosystem will continue in 2022, so researching and educating yourself about it is critical, NASAA warned. Source: Pexels.

NASAA warns of pyramid cryptocurrency scams

Joseph Rotunda added: “Before jumping into the cryptocurrency craze, please note that cryptocurrencies and related financial products may be nothing more than public fronts for Ponzi schemes and other scams.”

Ponzi schemes, also known as “pyramid scams,” are scams that are promoted by saying that they offer higher returns to those who enter the investment first than the newer ones. This causes the system to collapse at some point, as CriptoNoticias revealed this week in a report on the 4 factors to avoid this.

NASAA indicated that individuals or entities offering investments must disclose the risks associated with each investment in the Bitcoin ecosystem. If they do not do so, it is a reason to distrust and if they do report it, it is also necessary for potential investors to investigate their veracity and operation on their own.