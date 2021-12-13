Key facts:

There are both bullish and bearish analyzes for the price of bitcoin in the near future.

On-chain data and the international context show that bitcoin would continue to rise in the medium and term.

Since the all-time high established on November 10, close to $ 69,000, the price of bitcoin (BTC) has followed a downward trend. The price deterioration reaches 29% from the mentioned top, as the first cryptocurrency tries to break the resistance of $ 50,000.

This Friday, December 10, the United States Department of Employment published its monthly statistics on prices and the evolution of jobs. The inflation rate increased to 6.8% per year in November, as reported by CriptoNoticias. This is the highest value of inflation in almost 40 years.

After the announcement, the price of bitcoin rose 5% and reached close to $ 50,000. But, after a pullback, the price stopped and kept fluctuating around $ 48,000 before breaking above $ 50,000. However, it did not withstand this psychological level.At the time of this note’s publication, bitcoin is trading at $ 48,859, which can be seen on the CryptoNews Price Calculator.

Recent bitcoin crash was not supported by on-chain data

The fall in the price of bitcoin on December 4 was close to 20% in the period of 24 hours. This drop, according to various analysts, was not supported by the fundamental parameters of the network. This is shown by a report from the analytical firm Ecoinometrics.

The price of bitcoin rebounds moderately after three weeks in the red. Source: TradingView.

Although the price decline reached USD 42,000, the accumulation patterns of the different holder segments remained on the rise, while BTC inventories on exchanges were on a declining trend Before the fall. CriptoNoticias reported that Saturday that some analysts had found evidence of manipulation of the bitcoin market, through large purchase orders, then eliminated, which were used as a decoy.

Bitcoin grows as a reserve asset in the US

A Grayscale survey of US investors revealed that 26% of those surveyed already have bitcoin on their balance sheets. The Grayscale report, commented on here, noted that there was a progress of 3 percentage points over a similar survey conducted in 2020.

Investors have changed the way they buy their bitcoins, according to the report. In 2020, more than three-quarters of investors acquired their BTC through exchanges, while now a similar proportion prefer to acquire it through a cryptocurrency broker such as eToro or the institutional division of Coinbase.

Hearing at the US congress to bitcoin companies

Executives of 6 exchanges and companies that work with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were questioned on Tuesday 8 by the Financial Services Commission of the US House of Representatives. The executives asked the congressmen for clearer rules adapted to the sector, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

While MP Maxine Waters expressed that there was concern over “rapid growth” of cryptocurrency adoption, Representative Patrick McHenry, opined that regulation of the ecosystem should not be excessive, as this would discourage technological innovation. Such a fact would lead, according to McHenry, to cryptocurrency companies moving to other countries, which would leave the United States at a disadvantage.

Featured Chart of the Week

The conviction of the holders who have a greater tendency to sell is at minimum values. In opposition to the so-called HODLers, which are also called “strong hands”, the segment of holders with little conviction proceeds to sell at the slightest sign of alarm.

This “Paper Hand Ratio” metric is obtained by dividing young coins by the supply of bitcoin. The metric is at its lowest value since the 2018 bear market low.

The conviction of the holders of “hands of paper” is at minimum values. Source: @BinkiePondarosa on Twitter.

This could indicate that we are very close to the bitcoin price floor. Therefore, the analyst considers the value of this metric as bullish.

This expectation is consistent with the judgment of other analysts who believe that the correction could be coming to an end and the price of bitcoin would have bottomed, as published by CriptoNoticias.

There are also other points of view regarding the possible evolution of the price. When bitcoin surpassed $ 50,000 on December 6 and 7, CriptoNoticias contrasted two bearish and two bullish analyzes that expose opposite points of view. For example, the Colombian trader and youtuber Juan Rodríguez is convinced that this correction is a buying opportunity. While the Twitter user identified as “Tenkan Trading” predicted the decline on December 4 and believes that BTC could go as high as $ 30,000.

Mastercard will integrate bitcoin into its network for payments

Given the growing adoption of digital assets, Mastercard decided to integrate bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies to its payment network, according to a publication of this medium. After partnering with other companies that converted cryptocurrencies to fiat money, Mastercard will allow payments to be made directly with bitcoin and ether (ETH), among others. To do this, the company noted that it acquired 89 blockchain-related patents and has hundreds of pending patent applications. Mastercard also stated that it is actively collaborating with central banks of different countries in their cryptocurrency regulation efforts.