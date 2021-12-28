Samourai, a Bitcoin wallet recognized for its privacy characteristics, updated its software, now allowing funds to be sent to P2TR or Taproot addresses, the most recent update of the protocol.

But nevertheless, still does not allow generating P2TR addresses to receive transactions, unlike other wallets such as Muun, which was one of the first to implement Taproot in its software.

Additionally, Samourai made improvements to the graphical interface of Whirlpool, an internal tool that mixes the user’s bitcoins (BTC) to provide greater privacy and less traceability on the blockchain.

Samourai Wallet v0.99.98 has been released! – Major Whirlpool UI changes

– Send to taproot addresses (P2TR)

– Style and consistency updates

– Bug fixes and refactoring

– Much more Download from Google Play, Direct APK, or F-Droid here https://t.co/HsJJT0lHIu pic.twitter.com/1U3nP8vaMg – Samourai Wallet (@SamouraiWallet) December 28, 2021

Samourai’s privacy features are considered cutting edge in the Bitcoin ecosystem, to such an extent that other wallets, such as Sparrow Wallet, have implemented their solutions.

CriptoNoticias reported this December how Sparrow implemented the CoinJoin solution, which allows the user’s bitcoins to be mixed collaboratively with other users. They also began tests for PayNym, a system that allows you to hide wallet addresses under a human-readable pseudonym.

We also reported that, for its part, RoninDojo (a Samourai partner company) launched new hardware to run a plug-and-play Bitcoin node for newbies, already available for sale in the United States.

Why is Taproot adoption important?

The adoption of Taproot by Samourai (or any other purse) is not a minor fact.

Taproot, as CriptoNoticias has reported in various publications, grants several benefits to Bitcoin. One of the most obvious has to do with privacy, making multi-signature and single-signature transactions look indistinguishable in a blockchain explorer.

For the benefits of Taproot to become widespread, it is necessary that the same happens with its adoption. Each constituent part of the Bitcoin ecosystem should support this update, including but not limited to wallets, nodes, exchanges, and escrow platforms.