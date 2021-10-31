It just closed a week a bit sideways / bearish for BTC, but still the bullish force is quite dominant. Is it feasible to reach a new all-time high in the coming days? Find out in the weekly Bitcoin forecast below.

At the time of this writing, BTC is trading at $ 60,575.78, accumulating a slight loss of 1.19% in the last 24 hours.

Even though we are seeing a short-term bearish setup, the metric of Bitcoin exits from exchanges has remained stable. This comes after a strong tide of coin withdrawals to cold wallets, which are movements that indicate that holders are still expecting a further rise in price.

BTC outflows from exchanges. Source: CryptoQuant.

However, short-term holders recently sold when the price recovered, which is evidenced by the peak observed in the Short Term Holder SOPR indicator. This could be heralding one more dip before the trend finally resumes.

Short Term Holder SOPR Indicator. Source: CryptoQuant.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast

In the weekly candle chart BTC vs USDT, we see how the price has been being hampered by the supply zone left by the previous all-time high.

It is about to close a second bearish week, as a necessary correction develops.

The price of Bitcoin had been steadily rising since the end of September, and after hitting an all-time high, it appears that profit taking hampered the rally.

The downward force of the last 2 weeks is much less than that of the previous rise, so we can conclude in this weekly Bitcoin forecast, that the retracement could soon reach a bottom, thus giving way to the search for new highs.

The 8-week EMA and 18-week SMA are crossed to the upside. The 8 EMA may work as dynamic support before resuming the trend.

Short-term key levels

On the daily chart we can see that there is some short-term bearish bias, followed by the 8 EMA and 18 cross SMA descending.

Today the price is trying to hold the support at $ 60,150. If this continues, we could see resistance at $ 63,078 being traversed in the next few hours / days, and a new high over the course of the week.

In case the support level that Bitcoin is at is missed, then we would see a search for $ 58,413; and if it falls short, then the correction would extend to perhaps $ 55,315.

At the moment the odds are slightly tilted to the bearish side for the short term. But it is enough to overcome immediate resistance and the bears are totally out of the game.

Bitcoin weekly forecast, BTC vs USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be accepted as investment advice.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related