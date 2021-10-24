After hitting an all-time high of $ 67,000, the price of BTC was hampered by significant selling pressure from those who took profits. Now a correction is in the works, and if you want to know how likely it is to spread, check out the weekly Bitcoin forecast we run below.

At the time of this writing, BTC is trading at 61K, accumulating a loss of 0.1% in the last 24 hours.

What do on-chain metrics tell us?

As the price falls, the fundamentals are announcing the possibility of new momentum starting in the next few hours.

Stablecoin inflows on exchanges exploded a few hours ago, which could be meaning part of the liquidity needed to incentivize purchases again.

Stablecoin deposits on exchanges. Source: CryptoQuant.

The long-term SOPR indicator, which reflects the degree of realized gains and losses on the BTC chain, tells us that the cycle has not yet started. We are still in a moment of accumulation, when the expansion begins we could see much more volatility.

Long-term Bitcoin SOPR indicator. Source: CryptoQuant.

Despite the fact that the price at an all-time high could incentivize many sales, the reality is that investors still expect higher returns. This is reflected in the outflows of BTC from the increasingly large exchanges, towards cold wallets arranged for the holding company in the medium / long term.

Bitcoin exits from exchanges. Source: CryptoQuant.

Bitcoin weekly forecast

In the daily chart BTC vs USDT we see how the price has been trying to maintain the immediate support zone, close to $ 60,000.

The moving averages 8 EMA and 18 day SMA remain crossed to the upside and functioning as dynamic supports.

Bitcoin should hold onto the support zone it is in, if it plans to hit new highs in the next few days without major problem.

In case of losing it, we could see sales up to $ 57,471. Further down the next support is at $ 55,315.

At the moment, the bullish scenario is the most likely. Not only because the bulls are still in control, but also because of the positive fundamentals.

Weekly chart

This weekly Bitcoin forecast seems to be a bit tricky. And we see the price being hampered by a relevant resistance zone, which could well be causing a little more problems in the short term.

However, the dominant force is undoubtedly bullish, and the drop we saw may already be enough to resume the trend.

In any case, we cannot rule out the possibility that the price will correct a little more before continuing to rise. We may see sideways behavior this coming week, and then new highs are hit.

Weekly chart of the price of Bitcoin. Source: TradingView.

Key levels to watch

To conclude this weekly Bitcoin forecast, let’s review what are the support and resistance levels that we should keep an eye on to confirm where the next major move will be.

To do this, let’s do an analysis of the BTC vs USDT chart with 1 hour candles.

We see that the intraday trend is still bearish / lateral.

A first confirmation that the bulls have regained control will be to break through the resistance at approximately $ 61,500. For the more conservative, the $ 62,500 can be expected to be recovered (200-period SMA).

As I already mentioned, the price must continue to maintain the support zone at $ 60,000 to avoid a further correction in the short term.

Weekly Bitcoin price forecast. Source: TradingView.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be accepted as investment advice.

