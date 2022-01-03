Welcome to 2022! A new year begins, and with it a new world of possibilities for the Bitcoin (BTC) market. That is why we bring you this brief summary of the activity of the Bitcoin whales. The crucial question is how do you start 2022?

As always, this activity should be put into context to better investigate the status not only of the whales, but of the market as a whole. Before continuing, we must clarify that all the data in this publication can be viewed on the Whale Alert page, and Twitter. This is only a micro approximation to one of the factors that can influence the performance of BTC, but it is not the only one.

Reviewing Bitcoin Whale Activity and Understanding How They Start 2022

In the last week, as of press time, Bitcoin whales have mobilized a total of 295,854 BTC through 102 trades. The day on which BTC was most mobilized by whales was December 27, with some particularities that we highlighted in our previous post, but on a weekly basis some things are even more interesting.

According to the summary table, the predominant trend in terms of BTC mobilized was undoubtedly the transfer between unknown wallets. Thus, the whales transferred 185,539 BTC between unknown wallets. The above is equal to 62.71% of the weekly total.

The next most marked trend was accumulation, totaling 55,860 BTC (18.88% of weekly total). This means that for the moment the trend of introducing liquidity to the market for a possible sale has decreased, but it has not completely disappeared. For this reason, it should be noted that the third strongest trend was precisely that, thanks to the transfer of 45,263 BTC from unknown wallets to exchanges. The latter is equal to 15.30% of the weekly total.

Finally, the weakest trend was the transfer between exchanges, with just 9,192 BTC (3.11% of the weekly total). With this outlook, you can see roughly the way Bitcoin whales start 2022, but let’s dive into it a bit.

Understanding Bitcoin’s performance thus far

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is worth $ 47,020, which is a 0.96% loss in the last 24 hours according to CoinDesk. This represents a continuation of the downtrend that has been present since the last days of December 2021. However, it is also a recovery, since the first hours of 2022 BTC was trading close to US $ 45K.

Its overall volume of spot trading on major centralized exchanges declined over the weekend, meaning that the price movement was not supported by strong market activity.

Perhaps this has prompted the whales to stay a bit at bay from the markets, but close enough that monitoring their activity is necessary. The bottom line could be that roughly $ 8.67 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expired on Friday. Thanks to this the particular route of the weekend was marked.

