Bitcoin whales started the year in a particular way, and following up on the previous report we bring you the weekly summary. From January 3 to 9, Bitcoin whales have mobilized a total of 91,365 BTC through 69 operations. Next we will tell you the details and the influence that this may or may not have had on BTC.

As always, this activity should be put into context to better investigate the status not only of the whales, but of the market as a whole. Before continuing, we must clarify that all the data in this publication can be viewed on the Whale Alert page, and Twitter. This is only a micro approximation to one of the factors that can influence the performance of BTC, but it is not the only one.

Summary table of Bitcoin whale activity this week (January 3-9). Source: Whale Alert.

Reviewing Bitcoin Whale Activity and Understanding How They Start 2022

The 69 operations registered this week are relatively few, considering that we come from periods where usually 100 per week was the minimum. However, this does not mean that the whales do not remain active.

At this time, we can say that the predominant trend was the transfer between unknown wallets. But only in terms of BTC transferred. This week the trend of finding repeated transfers for 10,157 BTC continues, but less than in the previous report. In total, 30,471 BTC mobilized in this sense were reported (33.35% of the weekly total).

Next, the second strongest trend was accumulation. Thus, we have that 26,640 BTC went from exchanges to unknown wallets during the last week. With this, it represents 29.16% of the weekly total.

In third place, we place the introduction of liquidity to the market, with 23,366 BTC mobilized from unknown wallets to exchanges. Thanks to this, it represents 25.57% of the weekly total (3.59% weaker than accumulation).

Finally, transfers between exchanges were also present, but barely adding 10,888 BTC in the week (11.91%). With this outlook, you can see roughly the way Bitcoin whales start January, but let’s dive into it a bit.

Understanding Bitcoin’s performance thus far

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is worth $ 41,694, which is a 0.40% loss in the last 24 hours according to CoinDesk. This represents a continuation of the downtrend that has been present since the beginning of the year, and even the last days of 2021. In fact, Bitcoin throughout the week, this being the longest losing streak since 2018.

This time, the whales appear to be acting in response to market instability, preferring to hold their tokens until the market returns to its bullish boom. By removing supply from the market, you can wait for the price to boost, but really this week the force that affects the price does not seem to be the whales exclusively.

According to analysts, January tends to be a seasonally weak month for BTC, but this year has been especially tough, dropping 11% so far this year. Some bulls are still betting that the market is on the cusp of another bull run, but analysts at investment research firm FundStrat say “the market appears to have little short-term price support until it falls to $ 39,570. ». This is roughly where the price bottomed out in September 2021.

If we add to this everything that has happened with the drop in hashrate caused by the current situation in Kazakhstan, we will see that the whales seem to take a back seat for this moment.

