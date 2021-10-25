We are already approaching the end of October, but this has not been an ordinary week, at least not for Bitcoin (BTC). After many attempts, it finally managed to reach a new all-time high, and although it has receded since then, it is still a green week for the cryptocurrency. In that sense, we wanted to analyze the activity of the Bitcoin whales in this week that ended and the influence they may have had on the performance of BTC, or vice versa. Are Bitcoin whales staying bullish? Let’s see.

Bitcoin’s price range has hovered between $ 59,540 and $ 62,200 in the last 24 hours, according to CoinDesk. Meanwhile, Bitcoin whales maintain trends that we want to show you. In this scenario where Bitcoin tries to touch its all-time high again, we can speculate on what the whales could do next with their tokens and for this, we analyze their activity this week from October 18 to 24.

Bitcoin whales continue with a sustained trend of no accumulation, to take advantage of the rise in the price of BTC and make a profit. Source: Whale Alert

Bitcoin whale activity: are they bullish or not?

The first thing to highlight is that in the last week, the whales mobilized a total of 131,009 BTC through 95 operations. The predominant trend in terms of BTC mobilized was transfer between exchanges. This is because 57,396 BTC went from one exchange to another. The above is equal to 43.81% of the weekly total.

The second most marked trend was transfer between unknown wallets, with a total of 40,112 BTC transferred from one unknown wallet to another. The latter is equal to 30.62% of the total accounted for, the curious thing is that this happened only during two days, as shown in the summary table. Likewise, the introduction of liquidity in the market was evidenced with 19,449 BTC transferred from unknown wallets to exchanges (14.85% of the weekly total).

Finally, we must say that the weakest trend was accumulation. Specifically, the whales transferred 14,052 BTC from exchanges to unknown wallets (10.72% of the weekly total). This is usual in bullish environments like this week, as the whales seek to obtain the gains that they have not been able to make in weeks.

However, you have to contextualize what has happened in the world of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin to understand a little better the lack of accumulation of whales.

Bitcoin performance

If we look at the most relevant news from the cryptocurrency environment, we will notice that all this Bitcoin rally was ‘boosted’ with the launch of the first BTC futures ETF in the United States. It is undeniable that the market behavior around the new BTC investment instrument was quite encouraging. But, it should be noted that the ETF’s share price followed Bitcoin down during its first day of trading, dropping around 4% and closing at $ 24.30.

In that sense, it is valid to note that on October 22, JPMorgan analysts published a report in which they expressed that the true driver of Bitcoin is inflation. According to Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, a strategist at JPMorgan, “by itself, the launch of BITO is unlikely to trigger a new phase of massive investment in Bitcoin.”

“We believe that the perception of Bitcoin as a better hedge against inflation than gold is the main reason for the current rally, which triggered a shift from gold ETFs to Bitcoin ETFs,” the analysts explained.

Despite this, some investors expect pullbacks to be limited for the rest of the year. However, others note that leverage levels are high in the Bitcoin futures market, which often precedes a price pullback.

In the short term we could expect that the Bitcoin whales readjust their activity to make profits that they have not been able to in recent months, make sales, and if BTC falls back, take advantage to perhaps reacquire the sold tokens.

