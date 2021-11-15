Half of the month of November has already passed. Therefore, we wanted to evaluate the performance of the Bitcoin whales in these last 7 days. Bitcoin comes from weeks in which it managed to break its all-time high, but failed to fully hold it, but this has not stopped it from trying to do so again. See the highlights of whale activity and trends and BTC’s performance here.

Bitcoin’s price range has hovered between $ 63,484 and $ 65,312 in the last 24 hours, according to CoinDesk. This represents an increase of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin whales maintained some trends that we want to show you.

Summary table of the activity and performance of the Bitcoin Whales in the last 7 days. Source: Whale Alert.

Bitcoin whale activity in the last 7 days

The first thing to highlight is that in the last week, the whales mobilized a total of 118,705 BTC through 64 operations. The predominant trend in terms of BTC mobilized was the transfer between unknown wallets. This is because 70,335 BTC went from unknown wallets to others. The above is equal to 59.25% of the weekly total.

The second most marked trend was the introduction of liquidity in the market, with a total of 20,877 BTC transferred from exchanges to unknown wallets. The latter is equal to 17.59% of the total accounted for.

Likewise, the accumulation of Bitcoin was evidenced, with 18,764 BTC transferred from exchanges to unknown wallets (15.81% of the weekly total.

Finally, we must say that the weakest trend was transfer between exchanges. Specifically, whales mobilized 8,729 BTC in this way (7.39% of the weekly total).

With all this, it could be intuited that the whales take the opportunity to collect some profits, considering the recent rise of the leading cryptocurrency. However, it is necessary to contextualize what has happened in the world of cryptocurrencies and BTC to understand a little better the resumption of the introduction of liquidity in the whale market.

What will happen to Bitcoin now that the Taproot update happens?

This Sunday, November 14, Taproot, the long-awaited BTC update, was activated at block 709.632. This opens the door for developers to integrate new features that will improve privacy, scalability, and security across the network. The update took place in June, when more than 90% of miners indicated their support. Taproot is a melting pot of various technical innovations throughout the history of Bitcoin in a single update.

Taproot will have many positive repercussions for various projects throughout the ecosystem. For example, multi-signature transactions, which require more than one of a group of signers to sign a transaction, will be cheaper and use less data.

The key to keep in mind is that Taproot will allow new developments and new solutions. It offers developers an expanded toolbox to work with as they continue to think, iterate, and build. It is expected that now that there has been the biggest Bitcoin update since 2017, with Taproot, there may be a rise in the cryptocurrency.

However, on the other hand, you have to consider that BTC’s observed volatility is slowly retreating towards a one-year low, according to options data provider Skew. For now, some analysts expect volatility to remain low despite recent all-time price highs.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related