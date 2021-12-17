US Senate candidate Morgan Harper, 38, issued an opinion in favor of cryptocurrencies. In this, he expressed that Bitcoin would be “advantageous” for the citizens of Ohio, the state for which he is applying.

The arrival of decentralization

More and more government officials are learning about the evolution of cryptocurrencies within the global economy. In this way, the candidate for the US Senate expresses her support for the inclusion of the benefits of Bitcoin and other cryptos in the legislation.

He considers it prudent to use these types of assets in a scenario where “the people” have access to a conservation of the value of their money. The candidate hints that Bitcoin would be advantageous against the “centralization” generated by a few personalities in the economy.

He emphasized the position of giving individuals more freedom when deciding where they want to keep their money. He believes that traditional finance “centralizes power” by placing it in fewer than “a few” and “distancing” it from the others.

Taking the situation into account, he commented on it. “I am intrigued by the concept of decentralized networks, in which we can have the benefits of network effects without concentrating power in the hands of a few people or corporations,” he said.

In addition to this, he referred to these corporations as entities that slow down the economic growth of individuals. Faced with the decentralization processes, he said that they “stifle growth and innovation in a system rigged in their favor.”

The route to the Senate

Morgan Harper has a long way to go to fill a seat in the United States Senate. The candidate must be measured first in the Democratic party primary, against Congressman Tim Ryan, who appears to be leading the numbers in the campaign.

Since August, Harper has been in search of a seat, including his intention to continue feeding on information related to Bitcoin. She became interested in BTC since learning about cryptocurrencies while at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

However, it clarifies that it does not have capital endorsements in cryptocurrencies. He has reaffirmed his stance that Bitcoin would be advantageous by pointing to the “influence” that “some politicians” wield over the crypto world. This, in order to obtain personal benefits.

On the other hand, he pointed out that the banking sector is created to “favor the rich”, having these a “preferential access and preferential conditions”. He asserted that his goal is to give the crypto sector legislation “that is correct.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related