Starting this Monday, laBITconf 2021 began, the most important Latin American Bitcoin and Blockchain conference in the region, which will be taking place in El Salvador. An event that will bring together many of the smartest minds in the Bitcoin industry. As well as local entrepreneurs, for a special Bitcoin event.

The entrance to the event has two modalities, totally free online, and in person. Starting yesterday, and until November 20, this great event will take place within the region. However, it will not be until tomorrow, Wednesday, November 17, that you will be able to start enjoying the presentations with many interesting speakers who will address different topics of interest in the cryptographic space.

Starting today, attendees will be able to gain insight into “hyperbitcoinization” as described in their agenda and the role that the Lightning Network plays in it. Two themes for technical and economic aspects. They have also highlighted that 100% of the proceeds of the conference will be donated to support the development of the Lightning Network. The idea is to promote the future of money and payments in the Central American republic.

Start of talks laBITconf 2021

On the other hand, starting tomorrow 17 the cycle of talks will begin. At least 12 presentations and several hours of open microphone will be available to those attending the event. Ideal to openly dissipate everything related to the topics that will be addressed this day. According to the programming agenda, the concentrated topics are focused on “Bitcoin, what, how and why?”.

Subsequently, on Thursday, November 18, more than 15 talks will be held. These will have as their main focus understanding how Bitcoin impacts society, companies and politics. From the perspective of investors in this industry.

This day the challenges of going from zero to four million Bitcoin users in two months will be explained. The challenges of implementing the Bitcoin Law, money laundering and even transactional tools will be shared for companies.

On Friday 19 for his part at laBITconf, it will be a day focused on more technical and social issues. The agenda for this day will have 17 talks. Ranging from what are the next developments in Bitcoin, to success stories of the use of bitcoin in ordinary people and awards to social projects.

Speakers

The event culminates on Saturday the 20th and during all conferences, it will feature many speakers. Here we highlight the following: Max Keizer, Jameson Lopp de Casa, Stephan Livera and Anita Posch.

This non-profit event, organized by the Bitcoin Iberoamerica Foundation, is in its ninth consecutive year. And, it aims to help people throughout Latin America improve their financial freedom and sovereignty through the benefits of Bitcoin.

This year the celebration of this event is generated in a peculiar way, since the headquarters where it takes place. That is, El Salvador, in September of this year, became the first country to acquire Bitcoin as legal tender.

Much has happened since then, from controversies, criticisms, questions to inquiries for possible fraud that the country’s prosecutor’s office investigates for scams related to the use of Chivo Wallet. However, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has stood firm on his government’s decision to include Bitcoin as legal tender, while continuing to make progress on the recent addition. So, the invitation is for you from CryptoTendencia to be attentive to all this special coverage of laBITconf 2021 that we will be doing to bring you all the details.

