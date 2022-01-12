Canadian mining giant Bitfarms announced that it bought 1,000 BTC. 30% more than what he owned, and now, as of January 10, it totals more than 4,300 Bitcoin.

Specifically, Bitfarms, based in Toronto, Canada, announced the purchase of 1,000 Bitcoins, for a total price of $ 43.2 million. By the way, the most recent purchase increased the company’s Bitcoin holdings by 30%.

Notably, Bitfarms’ investment comes less than a week after MicroStrategy, the data analytics company run by billionaire Michael Saylor, revealed that it bought 1,914 Bitcoins.

Bitfarms takes advantage of recent price drop and buys BTC

In this regard, according to Emiliano Grodzki, founder and CEO of Bitfarms: «Bitfarms, took advantage of the price correction seen in the market to accumulate Bitcoins at the lowest cost and in the least amount of time. In order to benefit shareholders, the company continues to optimize its Bitcoin acquisition strategy.

🗣️ @GrodzkiEmiliano, Bitfarms Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our guiding company strategy at #Bitfarms is to accumulate the most #Bitcoin for the lowest cost and in the fastest amount of time for the benefit of our shareholders.” – Bitfarms (@Bitfarms_io) January 10, 2022

Furthermore, he added: “With the drop in BTC, while mining hardware prices remain high, we seized the opportunity to move cash to BTC. We remain committed to executing our operational growth strategy and to our target of 8 exahash / second by the end of 2022. ‘

Bitcoin acquisitions in 2021

Bitfarms, which has been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange since July 2019, has been acquiring Bitcoin as part of its treasury strategy. The company added about 2,000 BTC between the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

Indeed, total Bitfarms holdings grew to more than 3,400 Bitcoins at the end of last year:

January 199 BTC February 178 BTC March 221 BTC April 232 BTC May 262 BTC June 265 BTC July 391 BTCA August 354 BTC September 305 BTCO October 343 BTC November 339 BTCD December 363 BTCYour first data center in the United States

To recall, in November 2021, the mining company announced its intention to build its first data center in the United States. After buying a piece of land in the state of Washington.

“The aim is to establish mining operations in the United States capable of reaching 620 petahashes per second. Using 6,200 Bitmain equipment fully powered by hydroelectric power. ‘

According to Emiliano Grodzki: “The company chose Washington for its profitable electricity and production rates.”

According to the mining company, it currently has 10 farms in operation or under development in countries such as the United States, Argentina and Canada.

I close with this phrase from Epictetus: “Wealth does not consist in having great possessions, but in having few needs.”

