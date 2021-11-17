It was on August 24, 2021, when Telemundo opted for one of the most controversial reality shows of all: “The House of the Famous.”

It was a new version of “Big Brother”, as it was to fill a house of celebrities recorded by dozens of cameras and microphones 24/7 without access to the outside world and with only one goal: to win!

And it is that the prize was to pocket the amount of 200 thousand dollars, and the one who was crowned as the winner was the former Venezuelan Miss Universe, Alicia Machado, leaving the influencer Manelyk González in second place.

Since the beginning of the reality show, the beauty queen was placed as one of the favorites for her sensuality and transparency, so it was not surprising that she won with 40 million votes over Mane.

Finally, it was time to return to reality, so when she left the house, the Venezuelan arrived at the Telemundo forum where the driver Héctor Sandarti, her family, as well as the rest of the participants were already waiting for her.

Throughout three months the star of “MasterChef celebrity” remained out of reality, so it was quite hard for her to receive the news of Carmen Salinas’ delicate state of health.

Carmelita has been a great support for the former Miss Universe. Photo: Cuartoscuro

Carmen Salinas’s message to Alicia Machado

In the blink of an eye, the happiness of the star’s happiness changed to give way to tears, as she received a message that Carmelita recorded a few hours before suffering the stroke that has kept her in a coma ever since.

And it is that the 82-year-old star has always had a lot of affection for the also model and for the singer Pablo Montero, so he took a few minutes to send well wishes to the famous.

“I congratulate with all my love my adored children Alicia Machado, who I adore with all my soul, and my Pablito Montero, who apart from being my countryman is like my son, I love him very much and admire him a lot. I want you to win, May you win and bring the award to me, bring the award here for me. I send you many kisses and blessings, take good care of yourselves little children, I love you with all my soul and may you triumph I wish you with all my heart. Remember that I am the Mommy Carmen Salinas who loves you “.

Immediately, Machado reacted very moved to the message that Carmelita recorded for her, and assured that she wants to go see the leading actress.

“Oh my life! I’m very sorry, I hope I can go to see her and that they allow me to see her and bring a love and a hug to a woman as wonderful as her,” he said through tears.

It was last May when the stars shared a video on YouTube. Photo: YouTube

Pablo Montero breaks down in tears when he learns of Carmelita’s state of health

Like Alicia Machado, Pablo Montero felt quite bad when he realized the difficult time that Carmen Salinas and her family have been going through since she had a stroke.

Immediately, the singer visibly decomposed before the Telemundo cameras, because he immediately assured that it is news that has left him a great shock.

Carmelita has always been like a mother in the middle of the show. Photo: YouTube

“It is news that struck me as one … I have no words to tell you. He is a person that I love and love with all my soul … ”, Pablo began, remarkably affected.

And it is that like his partner, he assured that he will go to see her as soon as possible, because it is a woman who has supported him in the worst moments.

“That I am going to try to be there, it is the most important thing when these things happen … to be there and let her know that we are there, the people who love her, so that she knows that she can get ahead.”

