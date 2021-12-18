Bitwise Asset Management, a cryptocurrency fund manager, has decided to enter the world of popular non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The company launched an index fund called Bitwise Blue-Chip NFT. The goal is to provide investors exposure to the price of collectible art tokens most representative and consolidated in the NFT industry.

The fund is designed for those interested in investing in this sector, but who do not have time or do not want to participate in auctions periodicals or bid on particular works of art digital, the company said in a statement.

The index tracks NFT prices for the top 10 NFT digital art collections, at the company’s discretion. Those are CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Autoglyphs, Fidenza, VeeFriends, CyberKongz Genesis, Cool Cats, Meebits, and Chromie Squiggle.

In addition to tracking, the company also will make the purchase and custody of the NFTs. Currently, it is limited to accredited investors in the United States and, to participate, interested parties must make a minimum investment of USD 25,000.

The investment is made through the Bitwise Investments web platform.

The index includes NFTs of 10 collections selected by the fund management company. Source: bitwiseinvestments.com

The bottom will not include NFTs related to music, virtual lands or video game elements. Similarly, they will not accept collections that have less than 100 items, because they consider those assets to be “too illiquid.”

As highlighted in the letter, since Bitwise digital collectibles have emerged as “the first digital native medium to possess art and collectibles.”

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley is convinced that any conversation about the potential of cryptocurrencies must include NFTs. This is because, in their view, they are “fundamentally changing” the way people think not only “about owning art, but also about property rights in general.”

Bitwise tracks 10 cryptocurrency index and DeFi tokens

Bitwise is known for managing the world’s largest crypto index fund. As of November 30, 2021, managed more than USD 1.6 billion in a set of investment solutions.

The firm, through the 10 Crypto Index Fund (BITW), tracks an index of 10 cryptocurrencies including bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and litecoin (LTC).

Last February, CriptoNoticias reported that Bitwise launched its first decentralized finance fund (DeFi). The fund has a portfolio based on the cryptocurrencies that power DeFi services and seeks to follow the Bitwise decentralized finance crypto index.