The Bizum app is in the testing phase and it is expected that it will soon be able to be used independently of banks.

The well-known peer-to-peer payment platform is in luck. If we recently told you that Bizum had had benefits for the first time since its creation, now we can confirm that it is preparing the imminent launch of a mobile app.

It is currently in the testing phase and it would work independently of the banks. Seeks to expand your payment possibilities. With the new app you could create groups for payments and distribute expenses. Paying for a dinner with friends will no longer be a headache.

Currently, Bizum only works from the application of each financial institution. By creating your own platform, payments could be made securely without having to continuously log into banking applications.

The inclusion of this application would make quick payment between individuals more bearable, not to mention the extra security that it would give us by not having to use real bank passwords in front of people.

Operations can continue from the banking applications, At the moment it has not been confirmed that this function will be abandoned, but with the Bizum platform other types of functions or services oriented to payments could be created.

The director of Bizum, Ángel Nigorra, has said that are studying to implement payments and collections for companies, the payment in joint purchases and even go out of Spain. These are big steps that show how far they have come.

Expanding horizons and consumers

Currently, this payment platform has 18.5 million users and 18,000 member businesses. These numbers, although they are quite impressive, are goals that they want to leave behind.

They have proposed to reach 20 million consumers in the Christmas campaign. In addition, they also want to expand the number of businesses to 25,000. These dates are undoubtedly the most appropriate to achieve something like this.

Still do not benefit from the advantages of Bizum? We tell you what it is and how it is used and everything you need to know about this mobile payment platform.

In fact they are quite close to achieving it, since right now they have 23,700 affiliated businesses to your platform. It is clear that the popularity they have gained in recent years has earned them the trust of a large number of users.

Bizum’s career continues to rise. After 5 years, the support of the 27 Spanish banks has made it another payment method for many people. We wish them the best and we hope that next year everyone will know about this company.