Before the long-awaited DC FanDome event kicks off, Dwayne Johnson gives us a first look at his Black Adam costume, an antihero that he will play in the film of the same name that opens in 2022. This project has been in the works for years, and now it is finally a reality; A teaser with illustrations was released at last year’s DC FanDome, but now we have a real trailer.

In addition to a teaser of what we will see in the DC FanDome, we have two images that show Johnson with the Black Adam costume very faithful to the one from the comics. The character was created by Otto Binder and CC Beck and began as an enemy of Captain Marvel (Shazam) in an issue of Marvel Family, under the Fawcett Comics publisher, but years later he was brought back by DC Comics when the company acquired Fawcett, and Black Adam returned as a villain and at times an antihero.

Dwayne johnson has boasted time and again that his character will be very powerful, and rumors say that he wants to see him take on Superman, but if anyone had doubts about how confident the actor is about this, they can confirm it with his words in the video he posted on Instagram and that you can see below the following tweet:

BREAKING: The first look at @ TheRock’s #BlackAdam on set has been revealed! pic.twitter.com/z9SU0w5gXp – DCU Source (@DCU_Source) October 16, 2021

“The hierarchy in the DC universe is about to change,” is what Johnson says, but is there really a cinematic universe? Currently it seems as if each new project occurs in its own world, ignoring everything previously done. However, director James Gunn said in an interview that Warner Bros. is trying to reunify the franchise.

In addition to Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and fans are hopeful that one day the antihero of Dwayne johnson face off with Zachary Levi’s superhero, just like in the comics. If this brief preview of Black Adam wasn’t enough for you, just wait a little longer for the DC FanDome to surprise us with their teasers and reveals.

Despite the fact that the first films of the DC cinematic universe divided audiences, the new phase started with Aquaman – 73% has proven to be much more accommodating to the masses. In the end the box office is very important, and Aquaman managed to become the highest grossing film in DC history, beating the record set by The Dark Knight Rises – 87%. However, Warner Bros. also wanted its superhero films to be recognized by critics. Due to the numerous negative reviews of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, it was a relief to them that you filmed like Shazam! – 88% and Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75% had better reception, even if at the box office they weren’t the biggest hits.

The proof that they see a future for the franchise is in the fact that they approved a series of Black canary, spin-off of Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn, and they haven’t made any major announcements regarding the return of characters like Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman, both of which, so far, are the official versions of the DCEU. It is said that The Flash will be a reboot for the franchise, but so far it is only a rumor, and we do not really know what it will entail.

DC fans have many reasons to be happy, especially those who enjoy each new installment without prejudice, as fans of Zack Snyder and his frustrated Cinematic Universe continue to ask on social networks for it to be restored, the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse has been become a trend on several occasions, but Warner is silent.