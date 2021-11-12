Today Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest, highest paid and most sought after Hollywood stars. His career before the public officially began as a WWE wrestler, a show quite far from the fantasy of the cinema, although it has become one of the cradles of several action figures such as Dave Bautista or John Cena. But Johnson from his teens had a thorn that made him see himself in movies.

After landing some supporting roles like in Take it easy (Be cool), a 2005 film where he shared the scene with John Travolta and Uma Thurman and played a bodyguard who dreamed of being a movie star; Johnson began to gain popularity thanks to his undeniable charisma. It is true that he has stuck in the figure of the man of action, but his name has become a great source of income for the film industry.

Now the interpreter of “You’re Welcome” (Moana: A Sea of ​​Adventures – 96%) faces something different: Black Adam. Although he is still the actor / fighter that the public knows, this is his first film in the world of superheroes where his character, within the comics, is on the border that divides the antihero and the villain. This project has been a dream for years – since 2014 he had announced that he would make the film and just a few months ago he began filming it -.

The arrival of Johnson to the DC Extended Universe has been significant not only for him, but for everything that has been raised and the important changes that have emerged. The actor has commented several times openly that his intention has been to rescue the Snyderverse as much as possible, especially for the things he wants to take up for his character, specifically talking about Superman.

The ex-wrestler has been insistent with the desire he has to bring to the big screen a confrontation between Black Adam and Henry Cavill’s Superman, and although for now it is difficult for this to happen, his partner Hiram Garcia (producer and co-founder of Seven bucks) is sure that the character created by Otto Binder and CC Beck would beat the Kryptonian. This was what García commented in an interview for Inverse.

[Black Adam] it’s a beast, it hits to kill. A superhero is only as powerful as the author behind him. In Frank Miller’s world, Batman could beat Superman. Everyone knows that Black Adam can go toe-to-toe with Superman [en los cómics]But in our world, there is no one more powerful than Black Adam. If there are, we have yet to find them.

Hiram, who has also had a friendship with the actor for almost 30 years, shared his arguments seen from the perspective of a comic book fan, where he points out that Black Adam is fortunate to have part of Superman’s weaknesses as a power. .

The challenge with Superman is that we all know that he has two major weaknesses: kryptonite and magic. When you have a monster made of magic, that puts Superman in a difficult situation.

Like all a fighter, since it is part of the show, the same Dwayne johnson He has made several comments in which he talks about this possible confrontation, assuring that it would be an epic fight between the characters.

Never. Wrong guy. # BlackAdam https://t.co/GKs4RjsYtX – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 11, 2021

It is worth mentioning that, despite the fact that this character takes place mainly in the universe Shazam! – 88%, it has been somewhat difficult to unite both characters, because the tone that has been given to the role of Zachary Levi is closer to comedy playing with the silly and playful side of the character, while the antihero carries a darker air and even sinister. This was complicated when it came to thinking about bringing them together, however, the best solution was to give each one their own stories alone, which will also allow us to understand the origin of each one, and at some point both franchises will be able to meet.