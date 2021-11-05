The premiere of Red Alert on Netflix is ​​almost coming. In this new action comedy, written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, we get to see Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson working together for the first time. The tape was produced by Beau flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, and had its premiere last night in Los Angeles. At this event, Variety had the opportunity to speak with several attendees, including one of the film’s producers, Hiram Garcia. The Variety reporter did not hesitate, asking if it would ever be possible to see Wonder Woman (Gal gadot) and Black Adam (Dwane johnson) sharing the big screen.

That night the three actors who star in the film were present, which gave the Variety envoy the opportunity to inquire with Garcia, who is also a producer on the long-awaited DC movie Black Adam, if there is any chance of having Gadot already Johnson, who play these great DC characters, together in a film. Hiram Garcia answered the following:

We have to see them together somehow, trust me, we’re working on that, but I mean, seeing Wonder Woman and Black Adam share the screen is going to be amazing, and I honestly feel like Wonder Woman is one of the few superheroes who can go head-to-head. to face with Black Adam, so we have even more to see him.

Will DC fans ever see Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot’s #BlackAdam and #WonderWoman cross over? “We gotta see them together somehow,” says Hiram Garcia. “I honestly feel like Wonder Woman is one of the few superheroes that can go toe-to-toe with Black Adam.” https://t.co/M232HP48fJ pic.twitter.com/BMJP74iRJd – Variety (@Variety) November 4, 2021

Without a doubt, a film where the Amazon princess and Black Adam face off would be something to see. The producer’s words Hiram Garcia They just get excited about such an idea, because he clearly said that they were working on it, and if we analyze it better, it is not something impossible, since in the comics, Dark Nights Metal # 4 and # 5, we can see a somewhat violent encounter between Black Adam and Diana.

Black Adam is one of the archenemies of the superhero Captain Marvel (also known as Shazam). Adam was originally described in the comics as a denizen of ancient Egypt, Shazam’s corrupt predecessor, who fought his way into the future to challenge Captain Marvel and his entire family. However, at the beginning of the 21st century, Jerry Ordway, Geoff Johns and David S. Goyer, writers of DC comics, have redefined the character as a corrupt antihero, which aims to clear his name. The potential of Black Adam’s story for the big screen is gigantic, according to IGN, the character is ranked as the 16th greatest comic book villain of all time.

Instead, Wonder Woman or Diana Prince, is a superhero from Themiscira, the land of the Amazons, has exceptional superhuman and combat abilities, thanks to her hard training and her gifts obtained from the gods. The Wonder Woman character had its beginnings in 1941, when it was first published in the comic book All Star Comics # 8. Today, Wonder Woman is considered a feminist icon who fights for justice, peace and love.

We agree that it would be amazing to see these two stars together, and with the movie of Black adam On the way, the excitement grows at the thought that one day it could come true. A trailer for the tape has already been released, which has millions of views all over the Internet. Wonder Woman – 92% has been a DC Extended Universe success, and it is expected that Black adam go the same way. The excitement of the fans is sky high for the arrival of the film in summer 2022, and although the wait will be a bit long, we trust that it will be worth it.

