Black Friday 2021 is here and, with it, dozens of opportunities to save on our pre-Christmas purchases.

But all that glitters is not gold. Therefore, to avoid disappointments and frustrations, we give you 15 tips to take full advantage of the sales of the Black friday and avoid bad experiences, which can range from a simple disappointment, an unforeseen expense or, directly, a scam.

1. Always carry a wish list. It is recommended by experts in sociology, since keeping a list makes us “rationalize” our desires and make a much more efficient use of our money. If you already notice it when going to the supermarket, imagine yourself in a technology store. We would mortgage what we do not have in order to get that last generation gadget at a reduced price.

2. Read the newsletters of online stores. It is the best way to know what each chain offers and the stock they have. It is also very useful to know what the price is before the sale and not to “strain” it on the same day of Black Friday. Information is power, so take a look before you rush to make your purchase.

3. But wasn’t Black Friday just one day a year? Indeed, that was the original idea. But more and more chains and establishments take advantage of the pull and extend Black Friday several days before and after the day that it really is. This year, for example, it will not be unusual to see it last from November 20 to 30… even one more day. And of course, the competition is the competition and, in the end, everyone ends up getting ahead of the official date, so beware.

4. Don’t go Rambo! Don’t laugh, but Black Friday generates more bruises and visits to health centers than a Rugby match. Greed and fear that the gadget of our dreams will run out leads us to behave irrationally and uncivilly. Buying is enjoying, not suffering. Going to the stores calmly, calmly and with time will make Black Friday a much more satisfying experience.

5. Do you know exactly what you want? This is vital so as not to get lost in a sea of ​​offers. The bombardment is constant during Black Friday, and that is why you have to go with a preconceived idea of ​​what you are looking for and what you want, as well as how much money you plan to spend. Going without a clear idea is not a bad idea, but you will run more risks of ending up buying something that does not fully satisfy your needs.

6. Be careful with the “balloon prices”. Yes, because they swell. It is increasingly common, unfortunately, for establishments to exaggerately inflate prices days before Black Friday and then make consumers believe that the sale is greater than it really is. That is why it is so important to inform yourself through newsletters or previews prior to the key day: it is the best way to know if the amount of the reduction is really what they tell you it is.

7. Compare prices, as necessary as eating. Because it is very annoying to see that, by not having looked more time in other sites, you could have saved yourself a good pinch on your purchase. Comparing prices is very important, since not all businesses have to apply the same discount percentages: there are those that reduce 30%, 40%, but some go up to 70%. A considerable difference.

8. Will they bring it to you in a Ferrari? We think not, but just in case, always keep an eye on the shipping costs in case of making purchases online. Sometimes the discount in itself is very attractive, but what is not charged on one side is charged on the other, increasing shipping costs more than on any other day of the year. So do your math and see if, with the final price, that purchase compensates you or not.

9. Buy only in stores you trust. It is very traditional advice, but very practical. We are beings of customs and, if you already have some businesses registered for previous purchases and they have turned out well, it is better to choose that one than any other. In addition, if you have problems with your purchases, you can play with the loyalty card: a regular customer who does not return, will never return.

10. Learn about insurance and reimbursements. Some payment methods allow you to insure your purchases at an additional cost. It is very useful for online purchases, since you make sure that, if a shipment is lost and never reaches its destination, you will receive the full or partial amount of your purchase.

11. Never take the product from the display. Not on Black Friday, not on sale, not ever. A showcase product is in operation every day of the week for 8-10 hours, making it a product with many hours of use behind it. You will pay as new for an object that, at best, is second-hand. Totally inadvisable!

12. Verify the secure domain of the web. If you buy online, make sure of two things: that the URL begins with “https” -the “s” being the indicator that the website is secure-, and that a green padlock appears next to the web address. This lock indicates that the website has been verified and that you can enter your details safely. If you do not see them, do not enter your data, and less the banking ones.

13. Be careful with the packs. We all like to take two objects for a little more money. Although the premise is good, if these packs did not exist before, be suspicious. The packs come out like mushrooms on Black Friday, which is a sign that, many times, what shops are trying to do is “endorse” you with a product from surplus stock.

14. Be aware of shipping times. Always check the delivery period of the product. We tell you from experience, since we bought one thing during Black Friday last year and it arrived on January 15. Is a gotcha? Well not really, since it clearly specified that the product would be shipped long after the purchase date. Our fault for not looking at the data …

15. Confirm the product warranty. No matter how many versions they give you, you should know that, by law, all products sold in Spain have a minimum guarantee of two years. Yes, two years. Another thing is that the guarantee is shared between the distributor (the store) and the manufacturer (the brand). Even so, after the year, although the store does not have to assume the guarantee, it has the duty to act as an intermediary between the customer and the manufacturer. In this regard, the law and consumer organizations are clear in this regard, so there is no more turning of the page.

If, despite everything, you are not satisfied with your purchase, you should take into account the Return Policy of each trade. There are places where, incomprehensibly, no type of refund is allowed, and others establish some leonine conditions. Be that as it may, you have to know that you will always, always, need to be in possession of the purchase ticket. In a physical store ask them to write you in pen the transaction number, since sometimes the ink fades over the months. In an online store, always keep the delivery notes and with the proof of purchase that are sent by e-mail.