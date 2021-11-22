By now we all know that food prices have seen a considerable increase this year. In addition, the family economy suffered havoc derived from the Covid-19 pandemic. The good news is that there are seasonal offers that come to make our lives easier and take better care of the family budget, especially with the exorbitant expenses that the end of the year brings. Based on this, we set about compiling some of the best weekly subscription food delivery services with incredible discounts for this Black Friday 2021. As the year closes, these types of facilities are of great help to simplify schedules, optimize our daily routine and work time, monitor the diet with its specifications and keep us going in the face of the frenzy of gifts and thousands of Christmas earrings.

The truth is there’s a lot to love about a meal kit delivery service: the fresh ingredients, the original recipes that remain in our repertoire, and the practicality of healthy food ready to heat up. In addition, they are proposals that have a delicious flavor. The reality is that often, for a price equivalent to that of a common grocery store, meal kits serve as an easy way to cut down on trips to the grocery store and they are a good alternative for cooking a variety of foods using precise proportions of high-quality ingredients.

Meal kits too They are an ideal option for those who have some type of dietary concern, many offer a variety of healthy meal options including vegetarian, vegan, ketogenic, paleo, gluten-free, and dairy suggestions. The best of all is that eThis type of food invites us to be more aware of the type of diet we want to follow and focus on healthy calorie control. We invite you to learn about 6 discounted meal prep kits that will make cooking at home as simple and stress-free as possible.

1. The Home Chef Meal Kit

The Home Chef brand has a variety of flexible plans and, unlike most meal kits that serve only up to four people, this service accommodates families of up to six. Therefore it is a great option for large groups. Best of all, they have millions of attractive food options to suit all tastes and conform to special specifications such as: skipping weeks or canceling them, doubling your protein servings, vegetarian and they also handle up to 30 weekly menu options. Shipping is usually free, and they have the genius of handling 154 recipes just for chicken dishes. Home Chef stands out for its generous portions, therefore it is the best alternative for people who enjoy a large menu.

– Costs: meals start at $ 7 per serving (with a choice of two or four servings) and can even be customized for an additional fee. Delivery is free for orders starting at $ 10.

– Offer for Black Friday: It is until November 30. Use promo code NOV100OFF to receive 12 free meals.

2. Hello Fresh

There are many good things to say about this project, probably one of the main ones is that we allows you to choose between boxes selected by a chef. In addition, they handle options that are friendly to the vegetarian and family-style diet, to create meals that have the peculiarity of varying in difficulty on a scale of one to three (in general, they are all very simple). For vegans, preferences can be set to eliminate meat, poultry, and seafood. Another genius is that You can choose between three very attractive alternatives: HelloFresh’s Fit meals, which are the three most nutritious recipes of the week; fast foods, which take a maximum of 30 minutes to prepare; or varied meals, including “recipes that showcase new ingredients and techniques for those who crave something different (but still fast and totally doable). So it is a project that invites us to expand our culinary skills. The meal kits are designed to easily fit in the refrigerator, which is very convenient.

– Costs: $ 60 per week for three meals for two; $ 96 per week for three meals for four. Prices include shipping and they also handle other worthwhile alternatives on the site.

– Offer for Black Friday: use promo code HFBF2021 for 15 free meals in five boxes (including free shipping on any new customer’s first box). Dates: November 15 to December 1.

3. EveryPlate

EveryPlate is a highly recognized project in the field, mainly because offers delicious and affordable meals that even the most clumsy kitchen novice can prepare on their own. Meals on basic plans cost $ 5 per serving, and you can choose quantities to serve two or four people per meal. The objective is that putting dinner on the table is less complicated, therefore it is not necessarily a gourmet proposal, it is practical and simple. According to the company’s website, their goal is to provide delicious food and comfort, not to make you a chef. They handle all kinds of recipes with vegetables, all proteins, pasta and rice.

– Cost: $ 39 per week for three meals for two; $ 70 per week for three meals for four (both prices include a shipping fee). Available in most areas of the United States.

– Offer for Black Friday: use promo code EPBF2021 (or EPCM2021, both work) to bring the price down to just $ 1.79 per meal, plus a 20% discount on two other boxes. Dates: November 15 to January 12.

4. Green Chef

Today to find a food kit and in general products that are not cluttered with single-use plastics, it can be quite a challenge. The good news is that Green Chef is one of the projects that tries to be as sustainable as possible. Based on this, the company has provided helpful guides on its website to show users how to reuse and recycle their packaging whenever possible, and the paper bags and cardboard boxes in which their kits are shipped are made. of recycled materials. Everything else, from plastic bags to ice bags, is also recyclable. Without a doubt one of the most valuable aspects is that the food they offer is certified organic and comes from sustainable and traceable farmers and manufacturers. In addition, they handle customizable and relatively accessible plans, the recipes they handle have been designed to take no more than 30 minutes to prepare, and meal plans can be modified based on dietary preferences. For example, it is one of the few projects that offers ketogenic plans. They also handle alternatives, paleo, vegan, dairy free, and vegetarian.

– Costs: $ 10 to $ 13 for meal kits. Availability: Nationwide except Alaska, Hawaii, and some parts of Louisiana.

– Offer for Black Friday: Use promo code GCBF2021 at checkout to get 10 free meals plus free shipping.

5. Hungryroot

The main goodness that Hungruroot offers to consumers is that it is a SELF certified food service and food delivery, is a one-stop shop for meals, snacks, and groceries. Therefore, the monthly subscription provides a certain amount of credits that can be used in the grocery section or recipe section. The recipe section is similar to most other meal kit experiences: you choose a dish and Hungryroot provides all the necessary ingredients and a recipe guide What is different? Hungryroot goes further and allows each meal to be modified to suit the tastes of each customer. For example, let’s say Mediterranean chicken thighs + sautéed veggies catches your eye, but you’d prefer a different meat option. You can click on the recipe and swap the chicken thighs for grass-fed beef meatballs or zucchini falafels. It is a very modern proposal, offering an easy-to-edit approach which provides a personalized experience and the ability to customize meals so that you really love what you eat. To the degree that you can choose between different types of noodles and sauces. All recipes are easy to follow, with minimal steps, and many meals are ready in less than 10 minutes. And best of all, they handle options for all kinds of dietary restrictions.

– Costs: $ 60 to $ 129 for weekly meal plans, plus $ 7 for shipping. Availability: National.

Deals for Black Friday: Save $ 60 ($ 20 spread over three deliveries) and receive a free gift with each delivery until you cancel your subscription. Ends November 30

6. Factor

Factor is one of the most evolving ready-to-eat meal proposals. The reason? Every week they change their menu with a new meal rotation: you can choose what you like, or if you want to save time, Factor can customize your order based on food history and taste preferences. Meals come fully prepared; so that all you have to do is put them in the microwave / oven and enjoy. Best of all, they handle the most comforting foods, hearty breakfasts (like a sweet potato bowl full of veggies), protein-packed snack plates, or healthy dinners (like a Parmesan Garlic Chicken Breast paired with Green Beans and Cherry tomatoes). Also, they are a complete proposition that fits Keto, Paleo, Carbohydrate Conscious, Plant Based, Vegetarian and High Protein diets. As for the ingredients, they are distinguished by being very careful with the supply, using only antibiotic-free organic products, eggs and poultry, and meat from grass-fed or pasture-raised animals. Even salmon is certified according to Best Aquaculture Practices.

– Costs: $ 11 to $ 15 per meal, depending on quantity. Plans start at $ 60 per week for four meals for one person. Other plans are available on the site. Availability: Nationwide, except Alaska and Hawaii.

– Offer for Black Friday: With promo code FACTORBF2021, save $ 100 on your first four boxes. Dates: November 15 to December 1.

–

It may interest you: