Came the great deals week of the year on Amazon, which always surprises us with the best Black Friday discounts. Undoubtedly, it is the perfect pretext to stock us with some warehouse products that are delicious and that are also for the only occasion are at better prices than ever. Today we prepare a selection of varied products with attractive prices and for all tastes: healthy snacks, sweet cravings, special Christmas edition products, organic food and more. Do not hesitate to take advantage of them and fill your pantry with flavors, colors and delicious elements, while saving significantly.

1. Jar of cashews with sea salt

Cashews or cashews are usually a high-cost product, which is why taking advantage of them in sales is a great way to enjoy them without affecting the monthly budget. What’s more, they are a very healthy snack, an extraordinary source of essential nutrients especially healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

2. Toblerone with honey and almond nougat

Nothing like having a sweet treat on hand at home. For chocolate lovers this is a wonderful offer, of the classic and traditional Toblerone chocolate in its generous and fun packaging containing 10 units of 200 grams. It is the ideal presentation to enjoy little by little and the price is unbeatable.

3. Oreo Cookies, Christmas Edition

This Black Friday is the perfect time to enjoy the eChristmas decorations of the most classic and favorite products of all time, and of course the Oreo cookies simply cannot be missing. Enjoy indulging yourself this vacation and spoil the family with this 12-unit promotion. They are limited edition and come with 5 original designs alluding to the winter season.

4. Can of DNA Organic Matcha Tea Powder

This is one of the most worthwhile purchases on Black Friday, The main reason is that it is a healthy everyday consumer product that is certified organic. In addition, it is one of the products with the greatest savings, since it costs 40% less than usual. It’s a 16-ounce can, which works perfect for making matcha latte, smoothies, healthy desserts, and whatever comes to your mind. Provides powerful antioxidants that benefit health and metabolism.

5. Mix of nuts and blueberries, Happy Belly

Happy Belly is a brand of healthy products from Amazon, which has been attracting a lot of attention lately for its attractive proposals and offers. In this case su mix of nuts and blueberries is worth it, It is not only a snack of the healthiest and full of energy. Its price is quite accessible for more than 1 kg of product, do not hesitate to integrate them with the morning oatmeal, in a healthy bakery and as a simple mid-afternoon snack.They are delicious!

6. Low-carb tortillas: 4 packages of Mr. Tortilla flavor 3 chiles

Mr. Tortilla has positioned itself as an extraordinary proposal of healthy Mexican tortillas, the main reason is its low carbohydrate content. They are delicious, accessible and very versatile, this promotion consists of 4 packages that are a total of 96 tortillas that you can always keep fresh in the refrigerator. The best of all is that they handle other flavors that suit all tastes: multigrain, pico de gallo and spinach.

7. Poppi Prebiotic Sodas, Assorted Flavor Pack

It is wonderful to know that there is a healthy soda alternative, such as Poppi, a vibrant carbonated soda offering with great benefits for intestinal health and immunity. These drinks are made with apple cider vinegar, water, Seltzer juice, and they have the great advantage of being low in calories and sugar. Take advantage of this wonderful offer of a assorted pack of 12 sodas in their main flavors: strawberry-lemon, orange, watermelon and ginger-lemon The best? They contain only 4 grams of sugar, compared to 44 grams for a regular soda.

8. Planters Roasted Peanut Jars

Another wonderful snack is roasted peanuts, which can also be used in a thousand ways and are an attractive snack. This offer has a very attractive price for 4 jars of roasted peanuts, it is almost 1 kg of product in practical jars that are easy to open and close, while keeping the product fresh. Peanuts are rich in healthy fats and fill us with energy.

Normal Cost: $ 16.78 Discounted Cost: $ 13.15 Final Savings: $ 3.63, the equivalent of 22% Buy the product here.

9. Boned mackerel fillets in olive oil, Wild Planet

These boneless mackerel fillets marinated in extra virgin olive oil, will save you from many emergencies. They are very easy to integrate into all kinds of recipes and a nutritional treasure, in principle because of their high in omega-3 fatty acids and also due to the powerful antioxidants and healthy fats in olive oil. Best of all, they come boneless and ready to eat, in a generous 125 gram serving, made from sustainable seafood and a great source of protein.

Normal cost: $ 5.70

Discounted Cost: $ 4.53

Final savings: $ 1.17, the equivalent of 21%

Buy the product here.

10. Pack of 12 cans of Chilli Bush’s Best, traditional recipe

There is nothing more practical than having a can of Chilli on hand to heat, it is a complete, generous and satisfying food. The only thing you will have to do is add tomatoes and meat (if you wish). It is also a great source of plant-based protein and fiber, which promote good health. This is a great promotion since it is a pack of 12 cans, ideal to have on hand in the pantry.

Regular Cost: $ 35.19 Discounted Cost: $ 24.90 Final Savings: $ 10.29, the equivalent of 29% Buy the product here.

