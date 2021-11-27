Let’s skip the preamble: The best Amazon Black Friday 2021 kitchen deals are available right now. They are ready so that all you have to do is press the button to add to your cart. Take advantage of the last hours of these attractive offers that in some cases tend to extend throughout the weekend. Without a doubt, Amazon is one of the best platforms to buy those kitchen gadgets that are a real bargain on sale. In fact, it has been proven that kitchen items such as blenders, coffee machines, blenders, and of course the very fashionable air fryers, in addition to other curiosities that make life in the kitchen easier: they are among the most popular items. sold out on this great bargain day that we all love. So we set out to collect 7 of the products with the best discounts, they are also very cute and practical Take note!

1. KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus Blender

There is no better stand mixer for small spaces than the KitchenAid Mini Plus. It has all the power of a classic model with 3.5 qt. capacity that can mix up to five dozen cookies at a time plus it’s incredibly practical to handle and safeguard. Do not think about it anymore, it is one of the best investments you will make in your life, it is not only ideal for all kinds of pastry recipes, it is perfect for any type of dish.

Kitchen Aid blender. / Photo: Amazon

2. GE ice machine

Is there anything more tempting than always having ice at home? Not only is it a wonderful gadget for parties and hot summer days, it makes life at home much more pleasant and it is even a good ally for certain cooking recipes. This machine from GE: Profile Opal Nugget, is a real treasure since it produces a pound of perfectly chewy ice every hour. The best thing? No need to connect a water outlet.

Ice machine. / Photo: Amazon

3. Reusable bags, Stasher

Today we must all be more aware and stop the use of plastic, it is one of the most important measures to protect the environment. A great strategy to achieve this is the use of reusable silicone bags, which are also suitable for dishwashers, microwaves, freezers and ovens. And they have the genius of coming in pretty colors like pastel blue and bubblegum pink.

Silicone bags./Photo: Amazon

4. Vitamix 5200 Blender

There is no better time of year to buy a blender than Black Friday, and this Vitamix option is just perfect. It is one of the most powerful works for chopping smell, making vegetable purees, soups, smoothies and nut milks. There is (almost) nothing the Vitamix 5200 can’t handle. Best of all, it is extremely easy to use.

Blender. / Photo: Amazon

5. COSORI Max Air Fryer

In recent months one of the most fashionable kitchen utensils and recommended by nutritionists It is the air fryer, in a way it is something that is not needed but that we absolutely all want. And it helps us to cook without fat and with the magnificent texture of fried foods. The Cosori Max deep fryer is one of the best deep fryers available and its price is quite affordable compared to other kitchen appliances. It has a 6-quart capacity and 11 cooking modes.

Air fryer. / Photo: Amazon

6. Gooseneck Electric Kettle

Normal cost: $ 149 Black Friday cost: $ 135 To buy it click here.

This electric kettle is a marvel to make the morning coffee ritual much more beautiful, the perfect gift for lovers of coffee and good taste. In addition, it has an unbeatable heating precision and will maintain the desired temperature for an hour. The best? It has an incredible design.

Electric kettle. / Photo: Black Friday

7. Specialty drip coffee maker

Normal cost: $ 349 Black Friday cost: $ 279 To buy it click here.

Those of us who love coffee always want a better coffee maker and without a doubt this is a great alternative, as well as being beautiful. It is a stylish coffee maker with smart technology that allows you to control the strength, size and temperature of your coffee from your phone. Bonus: Insulated carafe keeps drink hot longer and makes up to 10 cups.

Coffee maker. / Photo: Amazon

