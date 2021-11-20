11/20/2021 at 7:55 PM CET

Eduardo López Alonso

The Black Friday is the starting shot for Christmas consumption. The date is no longer a day of discounts to be consolidated as a flexible sales period according to the strategies of each chain. Black Friday will last from November 19 to 28 for FNAC. Other firms such as El Corte Inglés are more reserved, given a situation that they confess has been “very good” in recent weeks and with a great face-to-face commercial activity. Black Friday will focus on El Corte Inglés in four days of sale.

The undoubted rise of commerce ‘on line’ it does not diminish the attractiveness of physical commerce. 64% of consumers plan to buy in physical stores, according to a study carried out by Johnson Controls, and 59% in online stores, data that corroborates the intuition that buyers buy indistinctly in an omnichannel way, depending on their needs punctual, opportunity costs and attractive prices.

In the last Black Friday campaign prices they were lower in the last week of October than in the last week of November. The Organization of Consumers and Users corroborates that perception and ensures that its controls detected in 2020 that prices rose 2.6% on average during the week of Black Friday. In commerce, there is indeed a feeling that sales are going well and there is no reason to unleash a trade war and unnecessarily erode margins.

Shopping habits

Regarding the advancement of purchases, most studies have bet in recent weeks on a tendency to acquire something more than usual in the weeks before Christmas. 62% of Spaniards recognize that they plan to advance their Christmas purchases to take advantage of Black Friday discounts, according to a study carried out by Privalia, part of Veepee, on shopping habits during this discount day. Specifically, the report shows that 29% of Spaniards say that they will buy more this time than last year, while 57% will make purchases similar to 2020, which confirms an increasing purchase intention. In this way, 24% of the population plans to spend more than 300 euros, a percentage that has grown five points compared to 2020, while the average investment in this discount event will be between 100 euros and 300 euros for 58% of consumers, a figure that remains stable compared to last year ( 57%). The most popular categories this year will be clothing (72%), footwear (55%), children’s fashion and technology (31%). The shopping cart of this edition will also have sports articles (29%), accessories (25%) and toys or videogames (24%). According to this ‘Black Friday’ report from Privalia, the mobile repeats as preferred channel of purchase, thus 66% will make their purchases through their smartphones and 46% through their computer. In fact, online purchases will represent 86% of the total.

Ricardo Goizueta, head of the digital and electronic commerce area of ​​El Corte Inglés, the current winter season It is very positive thanks to the impulse of online sales, but the feeling prevails that there are still many uncertainties about the evolution of consumer habits.

30% of purchases of the year

A European study promoted by the logistics firm Packlink ensures that during the months of November and dicember they accumulate around 30% of global sales in terms of turnover, more if Reyes is included. These dates are “the preferred shopping occasion” for 67% of the population, with technological products (52%) and clothing (48%), which top the best-seller lists among Spaniards.

In addition to an increase in the weight of online sales, Packlink experts detect a growing ‘Amazondependence’ in Spain. Consumers prefer large ‘marketplaces’ such as Amazon, Aliexpress or El Corte Inglés to make purchases ‘online’ compared to the offer of small and medium businesses or specialized stores. Despite the fact that almost two out of every three Spaniards (64%) continue to prefer the ‘marketplace’ option, Spain remains well below the penetration of the leaders in other markets such as Italian (89%) or German (85%) . The strategy of El Corte de Inglés to unify the commercial offer of the internet with that of the stores aims to consolidate this business model that provides unsuspected levels of profitability a few years ago.

Reports

The consultancy specialized in marketplaces Tandem Up foresees that sales during Black Friday will increase in the order of 10% to about 200 euros per person. According to their forecasts, 60% of sales will be concentrated in technological products, followed by fashion, beauty and home items. Mónica Casal, CEO of Tandem up, considers that the ‘marketplaces’ show an “indisputable consolidation” and are capital in channeling the commercial strategies of the brands.

For Milanuncios, Spaniards will spend an average of 242 euros on Black Friday. According to data from this portal, 76% of consumers will buy on Black Friday, and half of these will do so ‘online’. The data from PcComponents They point out that 40% of Spaniards will buy in the promotion of the last week of November. For the Aecoc association, which brings together more than 30,000 distribution companies and manufacturers, 34% of Spaniards plan to advance their Christmas purchases to Black Friday. Signature Privalia points out that the purchase intention this year will translate into an expense of between 100 and 300 euros per person (24%, 300 euros or more).