The price of electricity keeps going up, so any help to lower the bill is welcome. Here are some suggestions for it.

As everyone knows by now, the cost of energy has skyrocketed for different reasons, and that is beginning to be seen clearly in the electricity bill. However, there are tricks that allow you to save on electricity, although in many cases they are devices that require an initial investment.

We are not talking about solar panels to “become independent” of your electricity company, or not only. We refer above all to gadgets that help to program different devices or provide the same service as the previous one but with a much lower consumption.

Today is Black Friday 2021 and it is a good time to take the step, since among the thousands of offers that There are many devices in different online stores to save on the electricity bill.

We have selected some types of gadgets that are sure to help you a lot to achieve it.

Smart plug

WiFi plugs have come to stay in our homes, especially because they are very cheap, with models that barely reach 10 euros and that come from brands of total and absolute confidence.

Its features allow you to program the on and off of electrical appliances and devices, and thus, for example, make sure that the radiator stays off at night or when you leave the house.

In addition, you can also establish routines or control them with voice commands, although for that you will also need a smart speaker.

Smart plug with consumption meter

This is neither more nor less than a variant of the previous models, one that in addition to programming and turning your plug on or off remotely, it also tells you how many kW your appliances consume.

Its usefulness is clear, and it is that with them you can know if there is a device that is triggering your electricity bill, such as an old appliance that is not truly efficient.

They are somewhat more expensive than normal WiFi sockets, although perhaps one or two will be enough for you.

LED type WiFi bulb

LED bulbs are already one of the keys to saving on the electricity bill, practically omnipresent in all homes and businesses, although if they are intelligent, so much the better.

Why? For a main reason, and that is that like WiFi plugs, they allow you to make sure that they are turned off when they should be, but it is that they also allow you to regulate their intensity.

A 50% bulb consumes less than 100%, and with smart bulbs you can do that if you think you don’t need the full lighting, for example to watch a movie or read a book.

Solar lights

If you have a garden or patio and you light it with conventional bulbs, you are already using too much electricity, and probably throughout the night.

Solar bulbs are an alternative that will obviously reduce consumption, and taking advantage of Black Friday 2021 you can have some at a fairly competitive price.

Programmable Washers

Many of the washers sold today can be programmed to start and end the wash at a specific time. This allows for example to program the washing to be carried out at “cheap” hours.

It is true that noise can be annoying and that they are not good for everyone, although it is an option to value.

There are models that are cheap, like this one from Haier for 449 euros, although there are even cheaper ones, for 249 euros in PcComponentes.

Low consumption heaters

Winter arrives and tightens, and radiators and heaters of all kinds begin to work at full capacity.

There are many types, from electric to gas, including pellet stoves that are also very popular.

Depending on the home, you will need one model or the other better, although obviously we do know that gas models are the cheapest and that those with a heat pump are the most efficient.

