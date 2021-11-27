At Black friday This year, things almost seem normal. Malls and stores report decent-sized crowds, if not the floods of people who used to fight over the latest toys and electronics – online shopping is too common for that now, and discounts are more moderate and extend over the weeks prior to Christmas, both on websites and in stores.

The out of stock items due to tight supplies, higher gasoline and food prices, and labor shortages that Making it difficult for customers to respond are also frustrating buyers.

Christian macdonald, the first person in a line of about 75 people waiting for a Target store to open in Costa Mesa, California, left empty handed.

“I came here because I thought that since it was Black Friday, they would have the new OLED Switch in stock, but they didn’t,” said MacDonald, who waited an hour and a half to get inside the coveted Nintendo. video game console. “So I’m going to go home, I guess.”

The nation’s largest mall, the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, said nearly 100,000 people had arrived by early afternoon on Friday, more than doubling last year, but slightly below 2019 figures. .

“We got off to a fantastic start,” said Jill Renslow, senior vice president, Mall of America.

However, the staffing issues that have plagued many retailers and restaurants also affected Mall of America. Had to cut the hours it was open.

Still, Black Friday retail sales increased 29.8% as of mid-afternoon, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all types of payments, including cash and credit cards. That was above its 20% growth forecast for the day. Steve Sadove, Senior Advisor at Mastercard, says the numbers speak of “consumer strength.”

Overall holiday sales are expected to grow this year. The National Retail Federation predicts an increase in sales of 8.5% to 10.5% for all of November and December, following an 8% growth in those months in 2020.

While Black Friday has a strong grip on the American imagination as a shopping spree day, it has lost stature over the past decade as stores opened on Thanksgiving and shopping moved to Amazon and other retailers across the globe. line. Stores further diluted the importance of the day by announcing Black Friday sales on more and more days.

The pandemic prompted many retailers to close stores on Thanksgiving and push discounts on their websites, starting in October. That continues this year, although there are also offers in stores.

