If you want to buy a smartwatch that is cheap and complete, there is one from Samsung that certainly does both.

Black Friday has already officially started, or at least the offers that will heat up online commerce during the week until the 26th, many of which carry all kinds of devices at their lowest historical prices.

For example, Amazon already has thousands of Black Friday discounts, and in products that are top-notch, such as Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, which boasts electrocardiograms, GPS and a fairly accurate measurement. Now it boasts something else: its price, which happens to be 129 euros nothing more.

It is the cost of the 40mm sphere model, the most compact. The 44mm is a bit more expensive since it goes to 189 euros, although it is still a bargain for everything it has to offer.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the second generation of the sports watch from the South Korean company. In addition to improving in sports recognition, it is now a better smartwatch thanks to its digital bezel.

As we have been able to analyze this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, we can confirm that it fully complies in practically all areas, and that is because it even has NFC, so you can use it to pay in shops with Samsung Pay.

No other 129 euro smartwatch offers as much as this one, which also quantifies dozens of sports quite precisely.

It has wireless charging, which you can use with any Qi Wireless charging base, a universal standard and used by practically all devices in the world.

We explain how to make the best decision to buy a sports watch, the models and what you should look for to make the best choice and save money.

The Amazon sale affects several versions and colors and undoubtedly places it among the most outstanding Black Friday offers, although it must be borne in mind that the stock of this smartwatch is not infinite, so if you are interested it will be better if you buy it before it runs out.

