It has officially started. Amazon offers to celebrate Black Friday it will be practically a month. Although Black Friday is celebrated next Friday, November 26, you will have several weeks of great discounts.

Black Friday is no longer a one-day shopping holiday, they have long lasted several days and as you can see now it is more popular that they last weeks.

If you are looking for the best Black Friday bargains on Amazon we are going to make your life easier because here you will find the best technology deals every day.

Mobiles on sale for Black Friday

POCO F3 5G on Amazon

Little F3 5G It is one of the mobiles that are on sale this Black Friday. It is a fairly popular Poco mobile that has proven to be very competent in the mid-range of mobiles.

It has a 6.67-inch 120Hz screen, the Snapdragon 870 processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage with a microSD card. It also has a 48-megapixel triple camera and a good 4,520mAh battery.

Its normal price is 349 euros, but now you have it at 279 euros with free shipping. You can know it in depth in this complete analysis.

Samsung Galaxy M32 on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M32 It is one of the new entry-level phones from Samsung to compete against other brands such as Xiaomi, POCO, Oppo and others. Now this mobile that usually costs 329 euros, goes on to cost 229 euros on sale.

It is a mobile with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 90Hz screen, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that you can expand with a microSD card. It uses a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, has NFC and a 5,000mAh battery to use it throughout the day.

Oppo Reno 4Z 5G on Amazon

Oppo Reno 4Z 5G is a mobile at a good price that sneaks into the pre-Black Friday offers. With a 6.57-inch 120 Hz screen, this 5G mobile is a good option among cheap and fast mobiles.

It has a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery and NFC. As for cameras, it has a main one of 48 Mpx. and a 16 Mpx front.

Its price has suddenly dropped 140 euros, from the 399 euros that it normally costs to 259 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S on Amazon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S, a phone launched this summer, is among Amazon’s best-selling mobiles for a scandalous value for money.

It performs well thanks to its combination of a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, its 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. But also the screen has a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel, 64-megapixel camera. and a 13 Mpx front camera.

In addition, its battery is endless with a capacity of 5,000mAh. But of course, the best thing is the price, only 197 euros.

Sound on sale for Black Friday

Apple Airpods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case at Amazon

Active noise canceling headphones AirPods By Apple They are also on sale during the Black Friday preview. These headphones, which are already the new version with a wireless charging box and with MagSafe, have dropped in price.

With an autonomy of about 5 hours with noise cancellation activated and a charging box that adds an extra 20 hours, these headphones have achieved great popularity for their sound quality and functions, which we talk about more in depth in our review .

The original price is 279 euros, but this new version (remember, with the new box) can be purchased on Amazon for 219 euros.

Soundcore Liberty Neo on Amazon

The headphones Soundcore Liberty Neo They are totally wireless, small so that they almost disappear in the ear and also with water resistance, so they are perfect for sports.

They have Bluetooth 5.0, an autonomy of about 5 hours of playback with a charging box that adds an additional 15 hours. The best thing is its price, they have dropped to 37.99 euros.

Blackview AirBuds 1 at Amazon

The headphones Blackview AirBuds 1 They were already cheap, but with the Black Friday offers they have become more interesting.

These TWS wireless headphones with Bluetooth 5.0 are compact, feature touch playback controls and a built-in microphone for calls. It has an autonomy of about 5 hours of playback and its charging box will give about 4 extra charges.

You can already buy them for only 16.99 euros.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro at Amazon

Huawei’s best active noise-canceling headphones also drop in price. These Huawei FreeBuds Pro They have already managed to drop from 179 euros to just 109 euros, a better offer than Apple.

They have improved active noise cancellation thanks to their 3 microphones, an autonomy of about 8 hours of playback and with a charging box that adds 28 extra hours.

You can learn more about them in this analysis that we have published on ComputerHoy.com.

Smartwatch on sale for Black Friday

Huawei Band 6 on Amazon

Huawei Band 6, the 1.47-inch large screen activity tracker from the famous Chinese brand, has become the best competitor against Xiaomi Mi Band 6.

This activity tracker has a heart rate sensor, 24-hour blood oxygen monitoring, sports step tracking, calorie burning and also measures exercises such as running, gymnastics, cycling and much more.

The price is laughable. Of the 59 euros that it usually costs you can already take it for only 39 euros.

Smart TV on sale for Black Friday

Sony BRAVIA KD-43X89J at Amazon

Sony BRAVIA KD-43X89J It is a Smart TV of 43 inches with 4K which has dropped a lot in price on Amazon during Black Friday.

This TV has a Sony panel, highly recommended by enthusiasts, in addition to having support for 4K video, HDR10 and having an X1 processor that improves images and scales content below the closest thing to 4K.

It also has support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound. To this he adds that it has Google TV and Chromecast integrated and you have an incredible TV for only 719 euros.

Samsung 55AU7105 at Amazon

Samsung 55AU7105 It is a Smart TV with 4K and with a size of 55 inches to which Amazon has discounted 150 euros during these previous Black Friday offers. Now it is available for 499 euros.

Its large size and compatibility with 4K video with HDR10 +, in addition to having a Crystal UHD processor that allows you to improve images and scale video with a resolution lower than almost 4K, will allow you to enjoy your series and movies more.

Accessories and Smart Home products on sale for Black Friday

Anker PowerPort at Amazon

If you are looking for a product that you are going to use every day at a good price and that will really make your life easier, this Anker PowerPort mini charger it is an excellent option.

It is a 12W wall charger with two USB connections that allows you to charge two products at the same time. For example a mobile phone and a smartwatch, or two mobile phones or whatever combination you can imagine. It already only costs 10.99 euros on Amazon.

Kit of 4 Meross plugs on Amazon

For those who seek to make their home a more connected and easy-to-control place from their mobile, nothing better than a smart plug that you can activate or deactivate from wherever you want with your mobile.

This kit of 4 smart plugs from Meross is the perfect system to start with. They have control through their App, but they are also compatible with Alexa, Google Home and even Apple’s HomeKit.

Its price for the 4-unit kit is 41.99 euros, a 30% discount.

Kit of 4 TP-Link Tapo P100 at Amazon

If you are looking for a plug kit you have other options, like this 4 plug kit TP-Link Tapo P100. Quite popular on Amazon for its value for money and that now has a discount of 11 euros, so now you can get it for only 33.99 euros.

They are smart plugs to control them remotely from your application, although it is also compatible with assistants such as Google Home and Alexa. They do not need a hub, they connect to your WiFi network independently.

Philips Hue bulb + switch on Amazon

Are you involved in the Philips Hue smart lighting and bulb ecosystem? Well, during these days of Black Friday you can already find a good combination on sale.

This combo of Colorful LED smart bulb and Philips Hue smart switch it has dropped in price to 37.99 euros.

Both products are compatible with your mobile via Bluetooth, but can also be used via WiFi if you have the Philips connection bridge. With the switch you can turn on and off the light bulb you want from the ecosystem. Meanwhile, the bulb is LED, E27 and with 16 million colors.

Appliances on sale for Black Friday

HengBO Oil-Free Fryer at Amazon

If you want to get one of the most popular appliances right now, an oil-free fryer, during Black Friday, you have the option of getting this HengBO Air Fryer oil-free fryer on sale.

It has a touch panel with LCD screen, a power of 1,300W, a 3-liter tank for all kinds of food that can be used for servings of 3 to 4 people. Its price is 68.84 euros on Amazon.

Lefant M571 on Amazon

Lefant M571 is a robot vacuum cleaner with mopping function which has dropped in price even more during the week leading up to Black Friday.

It is a model connected to the internet via WiFi, controlled by an application and also has a remote control.

Its suction power is 2,200 Pa, it has a 4,500mAh battery that, according to the manufacturer, gives about 3 hours of autonomy. In addition, it is compatible with Alexa and Google voice assistants.

Your price on offer it has dropped 110 euros, staying at only 169.99 euros.

Bosch Tassimo Happy at Amazon

Bosch Tassimo Happy has become a hit on Amazon. It is a capsule coffee maker compatible with Tassimo and that is always at a spectacular price. It only costs 29 euros with a discount of 50 euros already applied.

It has a 700ml water tank, a power of 1,400W and allows you to prepare all kinds of coffees. It is also available on Amazon in 5 different colors.

