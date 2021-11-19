In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

These Black Friday 2021 offers are still available, but we don’t think they will be one of the most interesting for much longer.

One of the problems with Black Friday is that there are so many good deals that it can be a bit demotivating trying to find them all. Also, you have to add the problem that many of the best bargains can disappear in the first hours.

If you think you’ve already missed the best of the first days of the Black Friday week, don’t worry, because these products we highlight are the best and are still available. But we don’t know for how long.

The best bargains and offers are usually on relatively expensive products, such as mobile phones, laptops or even tablets, but you can also find discounts on accessories such as wireless headphones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G – Black Friday Offer at El Corte Inglés

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G in El Corte InglésSamsung Galaxy S21 + 5G in Amazon

One of the most impressive and important mobiles of the year has been the Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G. This high-end mobile now costs 849.90 euros in El Corte Inglés, before 1,109.90 euros. Also for 849 euros on Amazon.

A spectacular mobile as we have seen in our tests with a 6.7-inch 120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED screen, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage (note that the base model is 128 GB) and impressive cameras: 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide-angle and a 10MP front camera.

It also has 5G, WiFi 6, a 4,800mAh battery with fast charge, NFC and USB-C 3.2.

Apple Watch Series 6 – Black Friday Sale at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon

Amazon has downgraded this Apple Watch Series 6, the generation prior to the current one and that in its 40mm version with GPS and in pink aluminum already only costs 369 euros compared to the 429 euros that it had been costing.

This smartwatch has 24/7 monitoring of the heart rate and blood oxygen level, it also has an electrocardiogram, GPS and monitoring of a multitude of sports. A perfect watch for those who want to take care of themselves and do a little more exercise.

POCO X3 Pro – Black Friday Sale on Amazon

POCO X3 Pro on Amazon

POCO’s star mobile is still the POCO X3 Pro and is not for less. It is still a first class mobile phone, fast and with good cameras at a price of only 199.99 euros (before 299.99 euros).

It has a Snapdragon 860 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 48-megapixel main camera. It also has a 5,160mAh battery, headphone port and NFC.

Soundcore Life Q30 – Black Friday Sale on Amazon

Soundcore Life Q30 at Amazon

Not one more noise, the headphones Soundcore Life Q30 They have active noise cancellation, a comfortable design so you can use them for many hours. They are very good headphones that are now cheaper than ever, only 55.99 euros at Amazon.

Its autonomy is 40 hours, it has an equalizer in the application, several noise cancellation modes, USB-C charging and volume controls on the headphones.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 – Black Friday Sale on Amazon

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 on Amazon

The latest version of the famous Xiaomi electric scooter is this My Electric Scooter 3. Unlike the previous and cheaper model, it has a better battery and motor, although the design is more or less the same.

It reaches a speed of 25km / h, has a maximum power of 600W and a range of up to 30 kilometers. All for 399.99 euros during Black Friday.

Xiaomi Mi TV P1 55 “- Black Friday Offer on Amazon

Xiaomi Mi TV P1 55 “on Amazon

Xiaomi Smart TVs are also on sale during Black Friday. Specifically, two known 50-inch models.

55-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1 because it has dropped from 599 euros to only 399 euros. It is a 4K television with HDR10 video support, it has Android TV as an operating system which will give you access to all the Google Play apps. It also has Chromecast and Google Assistant built in.

SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSD Card – Black Friday Sale at Amazon

512GB SanDisk Ultra at Amazon

A famous microSD card like this hardly needs an introduction. SanDisk Ultra is possibly one of the best microSD cards you can buy today, perfect for use in your mobile or in cameras.

The version with 512 GB is at a very good price during Black Friday, only 49.99 euros when it previously cost 81 euros.

