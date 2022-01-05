01/05/2022

On at 13:44 CET

Pablo Javier Piacente

All the dark matter in the universe would be concentrated in the primordial black holes created in the first moments after the Big Bang, which are smaller than the head of a pin and at the same time supermassive. Their integration would have generated the first galaxies.

According to a new model of the early universe created by astrophysicists at Yale University, the University of Miami and the European Space Agency (ESA), the enigmatic dark matter would be found in primordial black holes, which emerged in the first moments that followed the Big Bang. The model proposed in the new study, published on arXiv and accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal, could transform scientists’ understanding of the origins and nature of the dark matter and the black holes.

Dark matter does not interact with the electromagnetic field, therefore it cannot be seen nor is it reflected by visible light. However, its gravitational influence causes it to accumulate in a “halo & rdquor; around normal matter and is essential to explain the rotation of bodies in galaxies, for example. Know more about this mysterious invisible substance it is crucial to increase our understanding of how the universe works in depth.

According to a press release from Yale University, the new theory is as strange as it is stimulating: it proposes that the first black holes, tiny but also endowed with a huge compressed mass, they would have concentrated all of the dark matter present in the cosmos.

Group and grow

After big Bang, would have been grouped to “sembrar & rdquor; early galaxies. Later, they would have grown thanks to the accumulation of gas and mergers with other black holes, until giving shape to the supermassive black holes that are currently observed in the center of galaxies, such as our Milky Way.

The idea does not seem so far-fetched, considering that scientists believe that the dark matter makes up most of the matter in the universe, acting as a kind of “scaffolding & rdquor; imperceptible on which galaxies form and grow. It is also worth noting that the new study takes as its starting point a theory first proposed in the 1970s by physicists Stephen Hawking and Bernard Carr.

Broadly speaking, Hawking and Carr postulated that in the first fraction of a second after the Big Bang there were minute fluctuations in the density of the universe, creating slight ripples endowed with extra mass. The bulky areas of that rolling landscape black holes collapsed and developed, according to this theory.

Observe the origins

Now, the specialists in charge of the new research have contributed other ingredients to this conception. They argue that if most of the primordial black holes created at that early time in the universe arose with a size of approximately 1.4 times the mass of our Sun, could potentially explain all the dark matter in the cosmos.

The hypothesis could be tested shortly: if dark matter is composed of primordial black holes, more stars and galaxies would have formed around them in the early universe, something that can be observed thanks to the James Webb space telescope, released a few days ago.

At the same time, ESA’s Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA), which will be operational in the 2030s, will be able to pick up gravitational wave signals from the first mergers of black holes primordial. Will this theory be able to solve at the same time two great enigmas of cosmology, such as the nature of dark matter and the formation and growth of black holes?

Reference

Exploring the high-redshift PBH-ΛCDM Universe: early black hole seeding, the first stars and cosmic radiation backgrounds. Nico Cappelluti, Günther Hasinger and Priyamvada Natarajan. arXiv (2021).