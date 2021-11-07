Black Panther – 90% was one of the great surprises of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; after King T’Challa’s appearance in Captain America: Civil War – 90%, the public response to his first solo film exceeded expectations. Beyond the production, the positioning of the character in the comics or the popularity of its actors, the film achieved a huge social impact, especially among the African-American audience.

Chadwick Boseman himself, like his director Ryan Coogler, welcomed the opportunity to give moviegoers a superhero to identify with, as well as touching on interesting realities of what the community has faced over the years from the perspective by Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), who turned out to be such a well-developed villain that his intentions are sympathetic.

On the other hand, there was the portrait of the super advanced culture of Wakanda, which not only had high technology, but remained true to the roots with beautiful costumes and the representation of their rituals. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It was already a fact for the producers, however, the tragic death of Chadwick boseman last year, a victim of cancer, they made everything rethink. Coogler was the first to ensure that he did not want to replace the Globe winner for Best Actor in a Dramatic Film (post mortem) for his participation in The Mother of Blues – 100%.

In the words of the director, he did not want anyone else to be T’Challa and he would not resort to technology to continue using the actor’s face, so they would look for another character who inherited the Black Panther mantle. So far there has not been an official announcement on who will be the protagonist, however, the popular informant Daniel Richtman He was the one who assured that this role would be taken by Letitia Wright in view of the fact that, following the traditions of a crown or reign, she would be the true heir.

To tell the truth, the character of Shuri won over a large part of the public in the 2018 film, especially for her mischievous attitude and her intelligence, but the perspective would change years later because of the pandemic since the actress has given her opinion on the situation and has made negative comments about vaccines. Some rumors have indicated that even on set, he continues to defend his controversial position, not forgetting that in August he suffered an injury that has caused significant delays in production.

At first, the director decided to advance some scenes where his presence was not necessary, but after almost three months the filming had to be suspended, which also had an impact on its tentative release date. After all the controversy generated by her anti-vaccine comments, her popularity decreased significantly, to such a degree that many fans are bothered by the idea that she is the new Black Panther, and there are those who propose Lupita Nyong’o as a worthy successor. Check out the conversation that has been generated on Twitter below.

Whatever feelings I have about Wright aside, as someone who loves Shuri as a character, I will always maintain that Nakia is the best option. She is the most interesting character and the one that best fits thematically in T’Challa’s place.

Putting aside any feelings I have about Wright, as someone who loves Shuri as a character I will always maintain that Nakia’s the better choice. She’s the more interesting character and the one who better slots into T’Challa’s place thematically. https://t.co/AQWUpWoXsD – Nicholas Moore says ACAB (@ NicholasMoore16) November 5, 2021

Letitia Wright’s increasingly bad decisions aren’t even the biggest problem with Shuri as the lead; My problem is that Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia was explicitly set as wanting to be Black Panther, she is an amazing actress and yet since 2018 they have forgotten that she exists.

Letitia Wright’s increasingly bad takes aren’t even the biggest problem with Shuri being the lead; my issue is that Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia was explicitly setup as wanting to be the Black Panther, she’s an incredible actress, and yet ever since 2018 they’ve forgotten she exists. https://t.co/Y4Y2CTXBS0 – Houston Coley (@blockbustedpod) November 5, 2021

That Shuri is the new Panther is great. It’s with [que] Letitia keep interpreting her with what I have a problem.

Shuri being the new Panther is great. It’s Letitia being able to continue playing her that I have an issue with. https://t.co/ioL1T6jYl1 – 𝕯iana.  (@HailMother) November 4, 2021

It’s kind of hard to see Shuri as the hero when the actress literally puts every other cast and crew member in danger every day to do this.

A little difficult to see Shuri as the hero when the actress is literally putting every other crew and cast member in danger daily to make this https://t.co/7zhGOTE6yo – kayla (@kaylaphaneuf) November 5, 2021

I do not like it [cómo] Shuri sounds being the main Black Panther in the MCU. M’Baku or Nakia being BP sounds even worse. I’d rather they just replace T’Challa.

I do not like the sound of Shuri being the main Black Panther in the MCU. M’Baku or Nakia being BP sounds even worse. I’d prefer they just recast T’Challa – 🐝JoeDawg🐝 (@ JoeDawg18) November 5, 2021

This movie is inherently flimsy because it will be very difficult for me not to support the bad guy here.

this movie is inherently flimsy because it will be really hard for me to not root for the bad guy here https://t.co/XAm2ApWC2r – 100% Cherry-Cola (@abillionandtwo) November 5, 2021

I still think that Nakia should have been the protagonist of Black Panther 2. She is a native leader and was always right about what Wakanda should be. Shuri is a little serious child prodigy. Also, Lupita is a real star.