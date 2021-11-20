Black Panther – 90% became one of the most important installments of the UCM. Not only did he achieve excellent numbers at the world box office, he also convinced the specialized critics and the public that he was already looking for something new within the franchise. Of course, Chadwick Boseman was an indispensable part of its success. Since his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War – 90% conquered everyone and their solo tape only confirmed the perfect choice they had made. Unfortunately, his unexpected departure turned out to be a great loss for everyone. With plans in place for a sequel, there was much talk about whether a new actor would arrive for the role of T’Challa or whether the role of Black Panther would be passed on to someone else, like his sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright.

Shuri’s character is a public favorite and her role is expected to rise to prominence not only in the sequel, but in the rest of Marvel’s Phase 4. Although nothing is confirmed yet, it is believed that she could be the new Black Panther while the story will serve to introduce Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne. Ryan Coogler and the cast have been very secretive about the film, but a recent event seems to confirm Wright’s newfound relevance. Beyond the rumors about the actress’s anti-vaccine position, what really stopped the film’s production was that she was injured while filming an action scene. What at first seemed like a minor incident now seems a serious one that could change the UCM calendar and the release date of this second installment.

According to Deadline, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now fully on hiatus while Letitita wright he is recovering from his injury. It is known that the production will rest the rest of the year and will seek to resume work at some point in 2022. The source assures that today the team and the cast received a letter signed by Kevin Feige, Nate moore and Louis D’Esposito where they say they hope the actress is healthy and available in January to move on.

The accident was first reported in August and filming was expected to continue at this point. The actress ended up with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, and it seems that everything was more serious than initially thought. The latter could mean a longer hiatus if Wright is not in good shape early next year. In theory, Black panther 2 It should be released on November 11, 2022, but it is possible that at this moment they are already thinking about altering the date.

A tape of this caliber, in addition to the millionaire investment, also takes many months to develop. The common thing is that after the filming come the reshoots and the post-production also takes a long time, so filming in January and releasing in November could be a risk that Marvel is not willing to take. It would not be the first time that the company has to change its plans. Due to the global pandemic, Phase 4 of the UCM significantly altered its premieres. One of the best known examples is that of Spider-Man: No Road Home, which was to be released after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and that when deciding that it would go first underwent important changes in its script.

The letter that the producers sent to the team thanks them for their efforts and reminds them that the sequel will serve to honor the memory of Chadwick boseman:

We are all focused on finishing the film with excellence, honoring the memory of our beloved brother Chadwick in the process. We are thrilled to share Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the world, confident that the challenges we have overcome together as a team will make the film even more impactful.

This letter also talks about how not much can be done without the actress, which seems to confirm the rumors about her character. However, this does not necessarily mean that she is the protagonist. According to subtle comments made long ago by Angela Bassett and Lupita Nyong’o, the sequel will seek to show the union of Wakanda and the power they have as a nation, rather than being a solo hero film.

