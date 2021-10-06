For many, the anti-vaccine movement doesn’t make much sense. For years it was proven that the information that started the whole problem was entirely false; however, conspiracy theories and rumors still spread around the world. An important part to stay current is that several Hollywood figures share this position. Gina Carano, Letitia Wright and Jessica Biel are just a few of the names who are loyal to the movement. Some admit that it is not being against vaccines, but being against mandatory vaccination, a debate that began with the recent COVID vaccine. Still others are quite intense and share on their social networks news and supposed medical reports that explain how “evil” they are.

Letitia wright rose to fame thanks to Black Panther – 90%. The intelligence and attitude of her character ended up making her one of the favorites of the UCM, and many expected to see more of Shuri in the near future. In fact, with the sad passing of Chadwick Boseman, some fans speculated that she could become the protagonist and stay with the title of Black Panther as it happens in the comics. However, the actress has greatly affected her image in recent years and it is that no one expected that she was against vaccines.

In 2020, Wright posted a series of anti-vaccine comments on his official Twitter account, and the public quickly made their disappointment known. Eventually she canceled her account herself and there was even talk that Marvel and Disney they spoke to her to be more subtle with her misinformed opinions. For a time some pages ensured that their work within UCM he was in danger, but this was never confirmed.

Currently the actress is working on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it seems that she does not give up on sharing her position. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in the middle of the film set Wright has caused problems between the crew and the cast because he keeps talking about his anti-vaccination position in an attempt to convince others, despite the fact that current Hollywood protocols insist (do not force ) in getting vaccinated. The same source also confirmed what had been a rumor months ago; that Wright changed representatives after the scandal caused by his original posts.

This attitude did not come out of nowhere, although the actress has not spoken publicly, it is believed that she is promoting the anti-vaccine movement because Disney has just released a new policy stating that everyone must show their vaccination certificate to work. Although the company cannot legally bind anyone, it is a condition that it has the right to promote to ensure the health of all. Of course, the idea not only comes from the company, it also comes from various associations and unions that seek to protect their employees, since infections continue to occur despite the protocols that allowed productions to reopen in Hollywood.

Just as there are many anti-vaccines, there are also actors who defend vaccination and thanks to their reputations they can afford to say that they will not work until everyone on set is vaccinated. Here the matter goes beyond a personal opinion. The disease is real and by mere empathy one should take care of oneself even if one does not want to vaccinate to avoid infecting others. However, there have been cases of people who attend the sets without masks or other protection and who lie about their health, causing unnecessary infections.

At this point, we are basically talking about an internal war in Hollywood. If the contagions rise, they will close productions again and that does not benefit anyone. Last year there was a significant decline in the industry, from premieres that did not materialize to filming that had to change status. Many companies and producers are following the same line as Disney, but others only ask for compulsory vaccination of the actors and those who interact with them. In the coming months we will know how all this turns out and if there will be real consequences for those who do not want to follow the protocols.

