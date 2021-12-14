Chadwick Boseman became one of the most important elements for the MCU from the first moment he appeared in Captain America: Civil War – 90%. In addition to giving life to one of the most interesting characters in comics, the Black Panther movie – 90% meant a big change for Marvel, who up to that point were highly criticized for the lack of black representation. The film is considered one of the best installments of the franchise and one of the best contributions of solo stories of these heroes. In addition, the actor became well liked among the public, as did the representation of Wakanda. Unfortunately, his unexpected death left a void that is still unknown how it will be resolved by the production company.

Kevin Feige and Nate moore have assured fans on several occasions that Boseman will not be replaced as T´Challa, but that the sequel, called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will follow a different line where the story will fall on several characters, including Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and M’Baku (Winston Duke). Director Ryan Coogler also commented long ago that the script for the sequel went a long way to explain the lack of the lead. At this point it is unknown if they will keep the hero alive but out of the story, or if he will leave before what we will see on the screen.

This idea has divided fans. Some say that the character deserves to continue and it is inevitable that another actor will take his place, which would not be disrespectful to Boseman’s legacy. At the other extreme are those who prefer to keep the image of the hero intact because, as with characters like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) or Captain America (Chris Evans), they do not imagine anyone else in his place. Now the actor’s own brother takes the floor to share what the interpreter would have preferred.

In a chat with TMZ (via CBR.com), Derrick Boseman shared his thoughts on the endless debate. According to him, Chadwick boseman he acknowledged that Black Panther was “bigger than him as a person.” Although Derrick clarifies that his brother never said anything related to the future of the character when he passed away, he does comment that the actor was aware of the importance of representation and the power that having a hero and a black King gave to the community. .

Derrick Boseman He also explained that he himself has seen how the film inspires a new generation that can now be represented beyond clichés and genre songs, and that can aspire to another future. For him, the character of T´Challa must continue to appear in the UCM films and if for this it is necessary to find another actor, so be it. In fact, it is worse to avoid the character as that would deprive children of seeing such an important hero in action.

This comment comes in the context of the filming of the sequel which has been somewhat problematic. When the Marvel executives assured that they solved the T’Challa problem, many assumed that this meant that Shuri would take the position of Black Panther, as happens in the comics, but the figure of the actress has not been very positive in these last months. Wright has alienated the public with his comments about vaccines and various rumors claimed that his presence was beginning to cause problems on set. Then the news broke that the young woman had been injured after filming an important action scene and that stopped filming. At that point, many followers began to pressure the producer to fire the interpreter and look for another actor as the lead.

Neither solution seems adequate at this point. The cast of the film also wants to keep intact the legacy of Chadwick boseman and they believe that a good representation can continue to be shown beyond the character. However, the movement #RecastTChalla He has already collected more than 43,000 signatures, and they hope to convince Marvel that, instead of getting rid of T´Challa, they will find a way to bring him back and keep him as one of the new elements of Phase 4 of the MCU.

