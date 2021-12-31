Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to Black Panther – 90% and has a premiere scheduled for November 2022. At the moment, the film is surrounded by controversy since it is not known exactly how it will continue, because as we know, the interpreter of the famous superhero, Chadwick Boseman, died in August of year 2020. In addition to speculation, solid details about the plot or the characters that will return have not come to light, however recently new information came to light about the artists who will be part of the film’s soundtrack and why what has been seen is about great personalities in the music industry today.

Among the artists considered and who are currently having conversations to write new music for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is it so Doja cat Y The Weeknd. The soundtrack of this new Marvel Studios feature film aims to surpass the soundtrack of Black Panther 2018. The American-born rapper, songwriter and record producer, Kendrick lamar, was executive producer and album curator for the first film, which featured the Grammy and Academy Award nominated soundtrack single “All the Stars” featuring SZA, “King’s Dead” and “Pray For Me” by The Weeknd. Artists featured on the first album include 2 Chainz, Swae lee, Jorja smith, Khalid, Schoolboy Q Y Travis scott.

According to Metro UK, Marvel Studios has completed the story of Black panther 2 and now he’s in talks with artists to start writing songs with the plot in mind. The famous American rapper, singer and songwriter, Doja cat, who played “Boss Bitch” for Warner Bros. and the DC Comics adaptation Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75% are one of the celebrities considered to join the project. Other artists named in the report include Giveon, Brent faiyaz, Solange Y The Weeknd., whose hit “Pray For Me” appeared on Black panther and peaked at number 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Metro said the following to an anonymous source:

Doja Cat is one of the artists who is ready to be part of the soundtrack due to her South African heritage. The Weeknd, Solange and Stormzy are also being considered, as the producers want a wide range of blockbuster artists to make this soundtrack bigger than the first.

Ideas for a second installment of Black Panther began after its release in 2018. Ryan Coogler negotiated to return as director in the following months, and Marvel Studios officially confirmed development of the sequel in mid-2019. Plans for the film changed radically when the star of Black panther, Chadwick boseman, died of colon cancer in August 2020. After the tragic passing, Marvel decided not to put the character in another movie, refusing to cast another T’Challa.

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, announced that in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the legacy of Boseman and no other performer would be chosen to continue the superhero role. However, not many followers of the protagonist of the film agreed, as fans declared that they would like to honor the memory of the late actor in another way: by making the beloved character of Chadwick live inside the MCU.

