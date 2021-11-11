The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever recordings are still going ahead but there is a very specific issue that could screw things up. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Letitia Wright would have a difficult time returning from the United States due to her anti-vaccine stance. US law requires that all non-US citizens have access to the country as long as they have received their dose of COVID-19. Letitia has not been vaccinated and does not want to.

Wright She played Shuri in Black Panther, the brilliant princess of Wakanda and sister of the protagonist. This character is a young genius with extensive knowledge in science and technology development; But while the heroine won the hearts of fans in that movie, Letitia wright He has only angered the public with his actions in real life, affecting the dynamics of Marvel Studios. The Hollywood Reporter shares the details about the most recent controversy in the life of the interpreter.

Now, returning to the United States for possible filming in Atlanta, where Wakanda Forever is based, could be a problem. On November 8, the CDC implemented the rule that they require all non-immigrant and non-citizen air travelers to the United States to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination status before boarding an airplane. Wright is not a US citizen. Disney declined to comment.

A few weeks ago, the rumor reached social networks that Letitia had been broadcasting an anti-vaccine speech on the set of Wakanda Forever, which scandalized MCU fans. The actress was forced to publish some words through Instagram with which she seeks to deny what was said about her. Wright is a staunch Christian devotee and often appears on religion shows, which she often uses to talk about her work and commitment to Christ.

Chadwick Boseman’s death profoundly affected the development of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. No one expected the actor to die so soon and in the middle of the peak of his career. Now everyone is wondering who will take the mantle of the new Black Panther and all the rumors point to Shuri, however, these comments are affected by the controversies of the actress, who for many is not the ideal option for the job.

On the other hand, in social networks it is also rumored that Wakanda Forever will present the heir to the throne, a son conceived by T’Challa and Nakia that for the moment we do not know. Disenchantment caused by Letita wright it could severely affect your passage through the saga, reducing its impact as little as possible and displaying a new Black Panther. It will be interesting to discover the plot of the next film.

