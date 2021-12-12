Black Panther – 90% was one of the productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that managed to surprise locals and strangers. Despite being a little-known superhero outside of comics, his presence on the big screen became significant for an entire culture, where African American children would finally have a hero with whom they could identify, opening their expectations for their own future.

In addition, the empathy of the protagonist with the audience achieved a greater commitment from the producers to the audience and vice versa. Chadwick Boseman’s passing would undoubtedly be a huge blow to the character’s future, but it would also prove emotionally regrettable for many, and Ryan Coogler would seek the proper way to honor his protagonist’s name in the sequel.

As is evident, not only could they take for granted that their protagonist is no longer there and follow the path with someone else, so the filmmaker and the producers reached an agreement that the character of King T’Challa would be respected and would not be replaced. nor modified with CGI, so a new character would be sought to carry the Black Panther mantle. One of those who have had the greatest chance is Shuri, the king’s younger sister played by Letitia Wright.

Although it is not yet confirmed that she is the protagonist of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the truth is that she has faced endless problems that have even affected the production. In the first place, several fans of the film lost affection for the actress when alleged anti-vaccine comments from the interpreter began to emerge from a video she shared on social networks.

Rumors also surfaced indicating that he was having several conflicts with the production for refusing to receive his vaccine. On the other hand, in August of this year she suffered an accident on set that would make her walk away from filming; The production managed to anticipate all the scenes in which she is not involved, but her recovery took longer than expected and the production had to officially stop.

After this, new rumors about the supposed dismissal of the actress were born, but now The Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision has confirmed that filming will resume in January 2022, and Letitia wright is still part of the cast. A representative for the actress confirmed that she was still in recovery, but would soon return.

Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and hopes to return to work in early 2022.

Letitia, for her part, has stated (via CBR) that the reports about her behavior on set are false and that so far she has not had any kind of conflict with the film’s team. If there are no further delays, the film is expected to open on November 11, 2022 with the confirmed return of Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett.