The filming of the sequel to ‘Black Panther’ is not exactly easy for Marvel Studios. In addition to having to adapt the story after the death of Chadwick Boseman, the filming of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has been put on hold due to an accident suffered by Letitia Wright, Boseman’s sister in fiction, last month of August shooting an action scene. The heads of the studio, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Nate Moore, have sent a letter to members of the film’s team to explain a little better the magnitude of the changes in the production, and have admitted that what seemed like minor injuries are actually more serious problems for Wright.

Specifically, they say that the actress has suffered a critical shoulder fracture and concussion with “severe side effects”. That is why they have decided to stop production, in principle, until January 2022. At that time they intend for everything to return to normal on the Atlanta set, already counting on a recovered Letitia Wright. In the letter they drop what we already assumed, that Shuri was going to have a greater role now that her brother T’Challa is gone (“we can only do up to a certain point without Shuri!”) And therefore the need to stop filming completely.

On behalf of Wright, who also sent a video message to his colleagues from home, they say: “We know how much she loves this role, how hard it has been for her to be away, and how hard she is working to recover as quickly and safely as possible.. We are looking forward to his return and we know that we will all come back stronger together. “Of the rumors that circulate about his vaccination status, of course, they say nothing, although they affirm that” making a production of this scale in the middle of a pandemic is not a task. easy “and thank all employees for being” diligent and professional. “

Date changes

We do not know anything about the plot that ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will have without its title character. The producers emphasize that the film “will pay tribute to the memory of Chadwick” and assure that it will be an “exceptional” film. Its release was recently delayed, along with nearly every other upcoming MCU title, and now it has November 11, 2022 as its release date.. They have not hinted at major date changes despite the severity of Letitia Wright’s injuries. The sequel to ‘Black Panther’ will be preceded by ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (December 17), ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ (May 6, 2022) and ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ ( July 8, 2022).