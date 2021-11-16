In film and television, it is common for some characters to change their faces for various reasons, whether the actor has ended his contract, has a full schedule, has received a better offer in another production, or even due to more situations. tragic like death. When they are secondary characters, the viewer seldom notices it, and when they are one of the main characters, perhaps at first it is strange, but little by little they accept it – it also depends on how the development of the character is planned.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe we have the case of Fandral (Thor – 77%), the Asgardian warrior and friend of Thor who in the first film was played by Josh Dallas and from Thor: A Dark World – 66% was in charge of playing the character was Zachary Levi, something that was noticed, but there was little conversation about it. Now, the company has faced a major change for a character who had only just taken his first steps in the franchise and received an incredible response from fans.

Last year news broke of the death of Chadwick Boseman, a cancer victim. The actor who had played King T’Challa from Captain America: Civil War – 90% to later have his first solo movie followed by his return in both Avengers: Infinity War – 79% like Avengers: Endgame – 95%, had an indescribable cultural impact within the franchise, and of course before the viewers, and after his unexpected departure, the production of the sequel had to change several things to continue with the story.

Kevin Feige and Ryan Coogler agreed that they did not want to replace Boseman, much less make a CGI adaptation for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so they chose to rewrite the script where T’Challa would no longer be. Undoubtedly, this has unleashed all kinds of comments, there are those who agree to honor the actor’s memory in that way, but others believe that they will complicate the plot that was already raised and the best option would be to replace him.

Who has now decided to talk about it, and explain how it will work, is Nate moore, vice president of development at Marvel Studios who, in a conversation on the Ringer-Verse podcast (via Comic Book), stressed that there is no interest in looking for another actor to play the character and that the team has found the ideal way to solve it.

I am not hedging my bets here, I am quite honest. You won’t see T’Challa in MCU 616. We couldn’t do it. When [Chadwick] passed away, there was a real conversation we had with [Ryan] Coogler on what we would do, and it was a quick conversation. It wasn’t weeks, it was minutes of discussing how we’re going to move this franchise forward without this character because I think we all feel like a lot of T’Challa on screen is tied to Chadwick Boseman.

The executive assured that this has been a real challenge, since narratively it is difficult to find a justification for his absence that is logical with the story, but it was never an option to use a new actor to play the same character. The challenge, for which he said “We are ready”, is to tell a story about Black Panther without King T’Challa. So far it is not known exactly who will take the mantle of the superhero, but all signs indicate that the successor will be Shuri (Letitia Wright).

Also, new theories and unofficial reports have emerged where it is pointed out that in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the public will meet the king’s son with Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), which would open the doors to a third film where he is the direct heir to the throne and awaits a challenge with someone else who wishes to be in command of Wakanda. The new film is expected to arrive next year, but we still have to wait for filming to resume, which has been on hiatus.