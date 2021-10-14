Xiaomi has made official its two new terminals for gaming users, they are the Black Shark 4S and Black Shark 4S Pro. We tell you all the details.

After several weeks of rumors, the new Xiaomi gaming terminals are here. The device that heads this pair of teams is the Black Shark 4S Pro, the following is its younger brother the Black Shark 4S.

Both devices come with specifications worth mentioning and, is that, they are gaming terminals so the logical thing is that under the hood there is a very high power engine. The processors in charge of this task depend on the computer.

In the case of the Black Shark 4S Pro it is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 accompanied by 8GB or 12GB of RAM and with 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In the case of the Black Shark 4S, the processor is the Snapdragon 870 with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The batteries in both devices remain with the same capacity, 4,500 mAh and with a fast charge of 120W. At the connection level, we are faced with the typical in a high-end terminal: 5G, 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and GPS.

The aesthetic section of both teams is quite striking, the design lines are those of a gaming terminal. It is strident on the back with elements such as the device name and the brand’s silkscreen standing out above all else.

Despite being a gaming terminal and not shining in the photographic section, Xiaomi has decided to equip these devices with three sensors on the back. The Black Shark 4S Pro has a 64 megapixel main camera with focal length f / 1.79.

The secondary camera is a 120-degree wide 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, the third sensor is a 5-megapixel frame. In the case of the Black Shark 4S, the last two cameras remain, the one that changes is the main one, which happens to be 48 megapixels.

The sensor for selfies is 20 megapixels with an f / 2.0 focal length, more than enough to be able to take decent pictures. We have saved the screens for last because they do not differ much on both devices.

RGB lights and a futuristic design are not enough to determine if a gaming laptop is right for you. In this guide we tell you what to keep in mind.

Both screens are 6.67 inches with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution on an AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and touch frequencies up to 720Hz. The brightness that this screen can achieve is 1,300 nits.

These new terminals have been presented in China, so it is not yet known if they will reach Europe and specifically Spain. Exchange prices are not worth mentioning because rates are usually applied that will raise the price to touch those of the high range.