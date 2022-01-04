Black Widow – 87% was one of the most anticipated films of 2021 as it represented the return of Marvel Studios to the big screen after a long absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. But things did not turn out the way the company wanted. According to Deadline, the farewell adventure for Black Widow had a loss of up to $ 600 million due to piracy. Not everyone was willing to visit movie theaters during the summer of last year.

The film places Natasha Romanoff in the middle of the action, who faces the darkest of her pending accounts when a dangerous conspiracy emerges that has ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, she must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships she left in her wake long before she became part of the Avengers. Black widow was directed by Cate Shortland and starred Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, a heroine who recently returned to the MCU through Hawkeye – 87%, the most recent series from Marvel Studios on Disney Plus.

The great disadvantage of Black widowAccording to Deadline, it was the simultaneous premiere in theaters and streaming, a fact that left the film on a silver platter for those who are dedicated to piracy. The tape went to all kinds of pages focused on illegal downloads, reaching all corners of the world without the need for a Disney Plus account. Sources close to the well-known news outlet revealed that piracy made Black widow lose $ 600 million. Let’s not forget that Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for breach of contract when releasing the movie on streaming; the actress and the company finally made peace, although the terms of the agreement are unknown so far.

Black widow is the film with which Natasha Romanoff says goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever. The character accompanied us from Iron Man 2 – 72% and she soon became a distinguished member of the Avengers, battling every possible villain for the benefit of humanity. Her solo adventure is actually an emotional journey that allows us to know the deepest part of Natasha’s story, delving into her relationships and fears, closing with a flourish what was a brilliant career in the world of superheroes on the screen. big. Now it is the turn of Florence as Yelena to take her place as the new Black Widow, will we see her in the Young Avengers?

Marvel Studios will continue with its countless productions for the new era of its extensive saga, presenting new faces for heroes and villains, forging the next ten years of adventures on the big screen, at least in this genre. What will be the company’s decision regarding the premieres of its future films? Exclusively in theaters or simultaneously through Disney Plus? The pandemic is not over and radical decisions have been made recently for some early-year premieres due to the Omicron variant.

The next film from the studio is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with a premiere scheduled for May 6, 2022 that promises to be one of the most successful of the year. Stephen will return to fight a powerful threat that could destroy the multiverse.

