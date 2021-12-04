It is well known among fans that the Blade film – 88%, then starring Wesley Snipes, basically saved a certain production company from bankruptcy that now gives us new MCU titles year after year. In addition, the character is one of the favorites among the public and many await his return to the big screen, but now in this new universe. For a time the followers asked Snipes to repeat in the role, but that was not possible and does not correspond to the vision that Marvel wants to follow now; although the actor has said that he would gladly, and under the right circumstances, appear in a cameo or as another character. Eventually a reboot that will star Mahershala Ali was confirmed, and although the interpreter has faced very complex roles, bringing this hero to life takes away sleep.

Mahershala Ali He is, without a doubt, one of the best actors in the world. Beyond the two Oscars that he has for Best Supporting Actor, the interpreter has been working in the medium for years and making a great effort to break down barriers and prejudices that are still in force within the industry. He’s been through every possible genre and also helped revive the True Detective series – 80% in his third season with the role of Wayne Hays. You would think that being part of the MCU would not be a challenge, and rather it would feel like an interesting offer for what the franchise brings to the public, but it seems that things are not that simple.

When it was confirmed that Ali would give life to Blade, the networks exploded with shows of support from the fans. Although he had a warm reception, pleasing the fans is not an easy task, as expectations and personal tastes will always prevent everyone from liking equally. In the end, the opinion of the audience is a double-edged sword, so you always have to be careful with that. To the surprise of many, Blade had a small appearance in one of the two post-credits scenes of Eternals – 58% and although we could only hear his voice that was enough to cause a stir.

The scene shows us the character of Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) about to take the sword that will turn him into the Black Knight. However, the sword contains a warning, which he is willing to ignore in a desperate attempt to save Sersi, but before proceeding a voice asks him if he is really ready to do so. Some identified the voice immediately and Chloé Zhao confirmed it in an interview shortly after. We know that Harington filmed that scene completely alone and did not know who his character was talking to, since everything was planned with little time. Now Ali himself reveals what it was like to take this first step as Blade.

During an appearance on The Late Show (via The Hollywood Reporter) to promote the series Swan song, the actor explained the pressure of bringing the vampire to life and how difficult it was to say that simple line to Eternals:

You lose sleep over it. I was losing sleep over that line because ideally you want to be talking once you’re filming. 100% of the time, I hate my first day on set or at any job. I hate how I listen to myself. I don’t believe myself. You’re trying to get comfortable with the character, so speaking before actually filming was challenging.

This is not the first time Mahershala Ali explains this problem. In an interview for Empire magazine (via The Hollywood Reporter), the actor explained that it was very difficult to set the right tone for a character who is not yet playing raw on a film set:

I’m quite picky about my choices, like most actors, so having to make some decisions, even with a line, vocally, so early, gave me some very real anxieties.

Despite these difficulties, fear and anticipation is the best state to work for according to many actors, and Ali is up for the challenge and all the responsibility it entails:

He had never assumed a role in which the anticipation was so great. Where people are already so familiar with the character, they have real opinions and points of view and all that. So it feels different. There is clearly an additional layer of pressure, which I will accept.

At the moment there is no set release date for BladeBut leaks months ago seemed to reveal that the film could hit theaters late next year. Unfortunately, the Marvel schedule changed again and there has been no talk of starting filming yet, so it’s pure speculation at this point.

