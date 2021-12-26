Spider-Man is the character that finally brought Sony and Marvel together. For years, Sony tried to build a franchise as successful as the UCM, but when it was not possible they relied on the production company to launch a reboot of Spidey, and that is how Tom Holland arrived to win over the fans. However, as always happens with these types of temporary alliances, there are disagreements that can easily end any employment relationship. It is known that Holland was the one who intervened and asked both producers to find a way to continue with the trilogy and thanks to his efforts, today we have Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%. Thanks to the success of this installment, it is possible that Sony and Marvel find new ways to stay together with other favorite characters of the public.

Keep reading: Kevin Feige promises that the multiverse will bring the most exciting to Marvel

While Sony lent the rights to Spider-Man for the trilogy within the MCU, he continued to develop his own universe with Venom – 35%, Morbius, soon to be released, and Kraven starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The idea here is to revamp these classic arachnid villains to make them more of an anti-hero. This serves so that the characters can be explored beyond black and white and be a little more violent than usual in this genre, without becoming adult and without alienating the fans. The advance of Morbius He showed us for the first time a connection with Spider-Man, although at this point it is difficult to know which version and many theories have been given about it.

Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% and the post-credits scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home clarified that Tom Hardy’s Venom does not belong to the MCU and Morbius references Venom in his trailer, which also featured Vulture (Michael Keaton) from Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%, so … what’s going on? We will have to see the movie to find out, but some believe that this villain played by Jared Leto, will somehow become involved with the happy multiverses, which could connect him with the famous Marvel vampire slayer.

Fans can no longer wait to see the new version of Blade. The reboot was announced several years ago with Mahershala Ali as the protagonist. The actor was immediately accepted by fans, who recognize the work of Wesley Snipes, but know that it is time to renew the character, and the Oscar winner is perfect for that. Unfortunately we have not had much progress on the project, but his cameo (voice) in one of the post-credits scenes of Eternals did surprise – 58%. Since Chloé Zhao confirmed that it was Blade, fans have asked for more information about his solo film, which, according to rumors, could be released in late 2022.

You may also like: Morbius: Tyrese Gibson says the movie is part of the MCU but Sony denies it

These characters are found repeatedly in the world of comics, and now that the multiverses allow fans to meet expectations, Sony and Marvel know that anything is possible, including a confrontation between Blade Y Morbius. In an interview with Geeks of Color (via MovieWeb), Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal talked about continuing to work together on other projects and they know very well that one of the most popular is the vampire and the hunter, so the producer commented:

Blade and Morbius, that’s a good idea. You know, the future … you never know what will happen. There are all kinds of possibilities.

Although it does not seem that it is an idea that both are working, it is not completely ruled out. Kevin Feige He is known for listening to fans and finding ways to please them in a well-structured way that respects the vision that has worked so hard at the MCU. For his part, Pascal has spent years trying to build his own universe and there is no denying that Marvel-Disney is the best alliance to take off.

These superhero projects are always kept under wraps for years, so we don’t really know what they’re going to do with Blade. In the case of Morbius we are yet to find out, if its premiere does not change the date again due to the global pandemic. Jared Leto He is also aware of the expectations of his character and the possibility of meeting Blade at some point, and has always responded positively to that theory.

Do not leave without reading: Blade: Mahershala Ali says pressure robs her of sleep

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');