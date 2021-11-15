

Blake Lively attends the premiere of ‘Free Guy’ at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 3, 2021.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy / .

The name of Taylor Swift has been a topic of conversation lately due to the premiere of his short film titled ‘All Too Well’, which was directed, produced, written and starred by the same American artist. This new project is included in the reissue of his album released in 2012 ‘Red Taylor’s Version ‘ and said audiovisual material had as protagonists the aforementioned Taylor Swift, the actor Dylan’O Brien and the actress Sadie Sink.

Many netizens speculated that both Dylan’O Brien as Sadie Sink would play younger versions of Taylor Swift and Jake gyllenhaal when they started their love affair in October 2010But their love affair never flourished as they believed, and the two ended in December of the same year when Taylor turned 21. Finally, the short film premiered last Friday on YouTube and fans were finally able to get rid of all doubts, a video clip that left more than one user sad and dismayed by the history of the short film.

Taylor Swift once again managed to get all the love of Internet users with her innovative projects and ‘All Too Well’ is the beginning of a new era in his music career. The composer recently revealed on her social networks that will release a new video clip today with a big unexpected surprise: Blake Lively will play the role of director. “SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO at 10 am ET 🚨 I was finally able to work with the bright, brave and wickedly funny @blakelively in her directorial debut. Join us while we make a toast and a little hell ”, was the message that Taylor Swift wrote on her Instagram account.

It is unknown if Blake Lively will also star in said audiovisual material just like Taylor Swift did in ‘All Too Well’; However, both celebrities wrote the script and fans are already looking forward to seeing the video. Notably Blake Lively is one of the closest friends of Taylor Swift and now they will join their talents to bring out what will surely be another masterpiece in the musical career of the American interpreter.

The only thing that is known so far is that the video clip will be about the song ‘I Bet You Think About Me’, a single that also belongs to the album ‘Red’ of 2012. Subsequently, this new version of the song will have Taylor Swift joining his voice with the American country singer Chris Stapleton.

Keep reading: